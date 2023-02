Credit: The American Chemical Society

If you want to make the fluffiest bread possible, you're going to need to use chemistry.

This week, we explore the science behind starch gelatinization, a phenomenon found in Chinese "tangzhong" and Japanese "yudane" techniques.

Then, we put it to the test to see how much gelatinized starch it takes to make the fluffiest, tastiest and most stale-resistant loaf!