EU agency recommends end use of cages to raise chickens

Scientists at the European Food Safety Agency on Tuesday recommended ending the use of cages to raise broiler chickens and laying hens in order to improve the animals' welfare.

The two scientific assessments also recommended ending the practice of mutilation and feed restrictions, as well as providing advice on how to improve structures to house chickens.

The studies were requested by the European Commission to provide a scientific basis to support efforts to make food production environmentally-friendly and food healthier, as well as the ongoing revision of the EU's animal welfare legislation.

The EFSA's recommendations include reducing the density in which chickens are housed, allowing them access outside and reducing noise levels.

