February 9, 2023

Navigating complex biological systems with smart fibers

by Tohoku University

Navigating complex biological systems with smart fibers
An active fiber fabricated by the thermal drawing. Credit: Sato et al

Integrative actuators and sensors within a single active device offer compelling capabilities for developing robotics, prosthetic limbs, and minimally invasive surgical tools. But instrumenting these devices at the microscale is constrained by current manufacturing technologies.

Now, a team of researchers has developed a flexible polymer-based actuatable fiber that is capable of being integrated with smart materials and biosensing . The technology may lead to in soft and flexible robotic fields, which could open possibilities for achieving closed-loop control for high-precision operations.

Details of their research were published in ACS Applied Engineering Materials on January 23, 2023.

Dr. Yuanyuan Guo, who is an associate professor at Tohoku University's Frontier Research Institute for Interdisciplinary Sciences (FRIS), led the team. "Our microscale fiber, integrated with actuating and sensing functions, could enable the use of smart catheters," says Guo.

The team produced the fiber by applying the preform-to-fiber thermal drawing process. The telecommunication industry has employed thermal drawing to produce optical fibers and, more recently, to fabricate multi-material and multifunctional fibers for . Although many important functions, such as electrodes, optics and channels, can be incorporated within fibers, they are limited to passive modalities.

To deliver a workaround to this limitation, the team embedded shape-memory alloy (SMA) wires. The shape-memory effect of the SMA's enabled fibers with high mechanical actuation.

Additionally, they integrated the fiber with carbon-based composite materials to enable biochemical sensing. The were capable of intrinsically high sensitivity towards electroactive molecules.

Utilizing a bifurcated vessel model, the team also succeeded in using the actuatable fiber sensor to approach branched vessels and capture localized chemical information for diagnostic purposes.

Looking ahead, Guo and her team hope to improve the fiber's freedom of movement.

More information: Yuichi Sato et al, Shape-Memory-Alloys Enabled Actuatable Fiber Sensors via the Preform-to-Fiber Fabrication, ACS Applied Engineering Materials (2023). DOI: 10.1021/acsaenm.2c00226

Provided by Tohoku University

Citation: Navigating complex biological systems with smart fibers (2023, February 9) retrieved 9 February 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-02-complex-biological-smart-fibers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Analyzing sweat via microelectronic fibers for noninvasive health monitoring
0 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)