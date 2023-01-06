Video: How climate change is intensifying the winter storms slamming California

A satellite image shows a bomb cyclone over the Pacific Ocean on Jan. 3, 2023. Credit: National Weather Service/NOAA

As another atmospheric river impacts California on January 4 and 5—with more rain forecast after that—Michael Wehner, a senior scientist in the Computational Research Division at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, discusses how climate change is increasing the rainfall from these drenching storms and how people can better prepare.

Wehner uses observational data and advanced computer modeling to understand the behavior of extreme weather events in a changing climate, especially heat waves, intense precipitation, drought, and tropical cyclones.

Credit: Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory