January 16, 2023

Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia, no tsunami alert

Indonesia map
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A strong undersea earthquake shook western Indonesia Monday morning. But there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

The magnitude 6.0 earthquake was centered 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Singkil, a coastal district in Aceh province at a depth of 48 kilometers (30 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

No tsunami alert was issued by Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of more than 270 million people, is frequently hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions because of its location on the "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

A magnitude 5.6 on Nov. 21 killed at least 331 people and injured nearly 600 in West Java's Cianjur city. It was the deadliest in Indonesia since a 2018 quake and tsunami in Sulawesi killed about 4,340 people.

In 2004, an extremely powerful Indian Ocean quake set off a that killed more than 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia's Aceh province.

© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia, no tsunami alert (2023, January 16) retrieved 16 January 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-01-strong-earthquake-western-indonesia-tsunami.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Deep, 5.8 magnitude quake shakes Indonesia's capital
14 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)