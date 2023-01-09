January 9, 2023

Scientists discover ubiquitous, increasing ferric iron on lunar surface

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

moon
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

The moon has been considered extremely reductive since the Apollo era, as estimated by the low ferric iron content in lunar samples returned in the 1970s. In addition, it has long been a mystery whether a large amount of ferric iron exists on the moon and how it is formed.

Recently, however, a research team led by Profs. Xu Yigang and He Hongping from the Guangzhou Institute of Geochemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has discovered that high ferric iron content is present in agglutinate glass from lunar soil returned by China's Chang'e-5 mission.

The ferric iron was formed from a charge disproportionation reaction of ferrous iron in micrometeoroid impact processes. This revelation has challenged previous knowledge about the form, content, and evolution of lunar ferric iron.

The study was published in Nature Astronomy.

To estimate the ferric concentration in tiny agglutinate particles (~100 μm) formed during micrometeoroid impacts, the researchers observed the surface morphology of particles using scanning .

They sampled a micron-scale foil using a focused ion beam and then examined it using high-resolution transmission electron microscopy (HRTEM) and (EELS). Results showed that a large amount of nanophase metallic iron (npFe0) spheres were randomly dispersed in the high-ferric-iron-content agglutinate glass.

The scientists estimated the three-dimensional distribution of iron species with various valences using EELS-based electron tomography technology. "Based on the quantitative results, we proposed that the ferric iron and ~63% of the total npFe0 were formed from charge disproportionation reaction during micrometeoroid impacts, while the rest of the npFe0 was formed by solar wind irradiation," said Prof. He.

The researchers inferred that the newly discovered charge disproportionation reaction is ongoing on the moon as micrometeorites are bombarding the surface of the moon. "The repetitive micrometeoroid impacts on the suggest that the impact-induced ferric iron content is progressively increasing," said Prof. Xu.

"The high content of discovered in the agglutinate glass, however, does not represent an oxidized moon, as the charge disproportionation reaction does not introduce extra oxygen to or remove any electrons from the . Nevertheless, the impact-induced evolution of the iron valence could shed light on the environmental evolution of the surface of airless bodies," added Prof. Xu.

More information: Hongping He, Ubiquitous and progressively increasing ferric iron content on the lunar surfaces revealed by the Chang'e-5 sample, Nature Astronomy (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41550-022-01855-0. www.nature.com/articles/s41550-022-01855-0

Journal information: Nature Astronomy

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Scientists discover ubiquitous, increasing ferric iron on lunar surface (2023, January 9) retrieved 9 January 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-01-scientists-ubiquitous-ferric-iron-lunar.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Impact-induced formation of microscopic magnetite first confirmed in Chang'E-5 lunar soil
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Load comments (0)