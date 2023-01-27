January 27, 2023

Instrument on JWST has gone offline

by Evan Gough, Universe Today

Webb NIRISS Instrument has Gone Offline
Artist impression of the James Webb Space Telescope. Credit: ESA

The JWST is having a problem. One of its instruments, the Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS), has gone offline. The NIRISS performs spectroscopy on exoplanet atmospheres, among other things.

It's been offline since Sunday, January 15 due to a communications error.

The internal communications error led to the software timing out. There's no indication that the instrument is damaged in any way, and the rest of the spacecraft is operating normally.

NIRISS complements the other instruments on the JWST by providing "unique observational capabilities between 0.6 and 5 m," according to the Space Telescope Science Institute. It's used to investigate , to detect first light, aka the Era of Recombination, and to detect exoplanets. It can also capture wide-field instruments to study populations of objects and has multiple filters that increase its versatility. It can also resolve the light from objects that are very close together.

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) built the NIRISS as part of its contribution to the JWST mission. It also built the Fine Guidance Sensor (FGS), which is physically combined with the NIRISS but is a separate instrument.

It's unclear when the instrument will be back online, but it's bad news for observers. Observing time on the JWST is in high demand, and it's not clear how this delay will affect observations.

This isn't the first mishap the JWST has had to deal with. It went into for about three weeks in December due to a fault in its attitude control system. The telescope's MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument) was also briefly non-operational.

Those issues were dealt with and resolved. Hopefully, this one will be, too.

Provided by Universe Today

Citation: Instrument on JWST has gone offline (2023, January 27) retrieved 27 January 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-01-instrument-jwst-offline.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Webb's NIRISS instrument is ready to see cosmos in over 2,000 infrared colors
0 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)