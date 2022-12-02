December 2, 2022

Hubble views open cluster BSDL 2757

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Credit: NASA, ESA, and L. Bianchi (Johns Hopkins University); Processing: G. Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)

Bright, blue-white stars of the open cluster BSDL 2757 pierce through the rusty-red tones of gas and dust clouds in this NASA Hubble Space Telescope image.

Hubble captured the scene as part of a study looking at how dust in the Large Magellanic Cloud obscures in four different star-forming regions of this nearby, irregular galaxy. The researchers studied growing, early-stage stars that are still accumulating mass from the clouds that envelop them. As gas and dust spirals toward a budding, young star, it releases ultraviolet light.

By analyzing how this light interacts with dust, astronomers can better understand the dust's properties in .

The colors blue, green, and orange in this image represent their respective colors in the visible light spectrum. The color red represents light in the near-infrared part of the spectrum.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

