Novel complex may help to modulate lipid metabolism

Effects of PFK on serum lipids. (A) TC, (B) TG, (C) LDL-C, (D) HDL-C. ND group: normal diet + 0.5% CMC-Na; HFD group: high-fat diet + 0.5% CMC-Na; Orlistat group: high-fat diet + 20 mg/kg orlistat; PFK-H group: high-fat diet + 400 mg/kg krill oil, 40 mg/kg fucoxanthin, 200 mg/kg phycobiliprotein; PFK-M group: high-fat diet + 200 mg/kg krill oil, 20 mg/kg fucoxanthin, 100 mg/kg phycobiliprotein; PFK-L group: high-fat diet + 100 mg/kg krill oil, 10 mg/kg fucoxanthin, 50 mg/kg phycobiliprotein. Credit: Nutrients (2022). DOI: 10.3390/nu14224815

A research team led by Prof. Wang Guangce from the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has discovered that the complex of phycobiliproteins, fucoxanthin, and krill oil (PFK) can modulate lipid metabolism and improve obesity.

The study was published in Nutrients on Nov. 14.

Phycobiliproteins, fucoxanthin, and krill oil are natural marine products with excellent activities. The researchers prepared the PFK complex to assess the anti-obesity, lipid-lowering and antioxidant activities in high-fat diet rats.

They found that in the low dose of PFK complex, the weight gain of rats was significantly reduced, the serum biochemical parameters were adjusted, and the damage to organs was reduced safely.

A molecular mechanism study suggested that a low dose of PFK complex confined the rate-limiting enzyme (acetyl-CoA carboxylase and fatty acid synthase) activities of lipid synthesis. Reduction of the content of these two enzymes could limit fat synthesis, inhibit adipocyte differentiation, and achieve the effect of weight loss and lipid reduction.

In addition, PFK complex enhanced antioxidant activities and increased glutathione to alleviate malondialdehyde levels and lipid peroxidation. It also improved blood lipids and promoted the tricarboxylic acid cycle to reduce complications of obesity.

"PFK complex may provide new clues for the development of natural and healthy food and medicine for anti-obesity in the future. However, excessive PFK complex intake may have side effects," said Wang Lijun, corresponding author of the study.

