November 9, 2022

Video: Are hurricanes getting stronger? We asked a NASA scientist

by NASA

hurricane
Are hurricanes getting stronger? Although we'll never see a Category 6 hurricane, data does show that more hurricanes are becoming more severe.

Hurricane and climate expert Mara Cordero-Fuentes of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center tells us more about the connection between and tropical cyclones.

