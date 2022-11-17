November 17, 2022

New technique to synthesize Pt-single-atom catalysts with ultrahigh mass activity

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Novel technique developed to synthesize pt-single-atom catalysts with ultrahigh mass activity
Schematic diagram of the cation defect engineering fluidized technique. Credit: Xiang Maoqiao

Hydrogen is a promising clean energy carrier due to its highest gravimetric energy density and zero carbon dioxide emissions. The noble metal platinum (Pt) is the most effective catalyst for electrochemical water splitting to produce hydrogen. However, the rarity and high cost of Pt severely limit its practical application.

Recently, a research group led by Prof. Zhu Qingshan from the Institute of Process Engineering (IPE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed a cation defect engineering technique to synthesize Pt-single-atom catalysts with ultrahigh mass activity for large-scale production at low cost.

The study was published in Advanced Functional Materials on Nov. 7.

Over the past decade, space confinement, , and functional group constraint strategies were developed to fabricate Pt single atom catalysts for maximumly utilizing Pt. However, the Pt mass activity has not been improved significantly.

One of the main reasons is that are thermodynamically unstable and tend to spontaneously aggregate into particles during the synthesis and operation, decreasing the mass activity.

In this study, the cation defect engineering technique can anchor platinum (Pt) single atoms on the active {100} facets of titanium carbide (TiC). The mass activity of the as-synthesized Pt-TivC single-atom-catalyst was approximately 190 times that of the commercial 40 wt% Pt-C , with low Pt loading amount and low cost.

"Ti atoms in the surface of active TiC {100} facets were selectively chloridized to form Ti vacancies with negatively charged, subsequently, Pt atoms were anchored in the Ti vacancies by forming covalent Pt-C bonds, showing excellent long-term durability and ultrahigh activity," said Dr. Xiang Maoqiao, co-corresponding author of the study.

More information: Qinghua Dong et al, Ultrahigh Mass Activity for the Hydrogen Evolution Reaction by Anchoring Platinum Single Atoms on Active {100} Facets of TiC via Cation Defect Engineering, Advanced Functional Materials (2022). DOI: 10.1002/adfm.202210665

Journal information: Advanced Functional Materials

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: New technique to synthesize Pt-single-atom catalysts with ultrahigh mass activity (2022, November 17) retrieved 18 November 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-11-technique-pt-single-atom-catalysts-ultrahigh-mass.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Single-atom-kernelled nanocluster catalyst obtained in 'anti-galvanic reaction' for carbon dioxide conversion
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Load comments (0)