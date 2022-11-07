Study highlights the complexity of dryland dynamics under a changing climate

Global dryland distributions, dryland vegetation greenness and dryland productivity. Credit: Nature Climate Change (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41558-022-01499-y

Professor Lixin Wang, a hydrologist in the IUPUI School of Science, recently reviewed advances in the study of dryland productivity and examined major outstanding debates on dryland responses to environmental changes in Nature Climate Change. Working with a small, but diverse group of internationally recognized researchers, Wang spent more than a year examining dryland productivity and their important role in the global carbon budget.

In the review article, Wang breaks down the complexity of dryland dynamics and provides an in-depth discussion on the outstanding dryland debate regarding whether drylands are expanding under a warming climate, what are the key drivers of shifts in dryland vegetation, and the importance of hydrological processes regulating dryland ecosystems. The review article also discusses dryland agriculture, grazing, and land use change in drylands under the current and future climates.

Going forward, Wang suggests prioritizing holistic approaches to dryland management, accounting for the increase climate and anthropogenic pressures, and the associated uncertainties in the observation and prediction of dryland productivity.

More information: Lixin Wang et al, Dryland productivity under a changing climate, Nature Climate Change (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41558-022-01499-y Journal information: Nature Climate Change