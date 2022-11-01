GPCR signaling coordinates inter-tissue mitochondrial stress communication in C. elegans

Model for ADL chemosensory neurons coordinating the systemic mitochondrial stress response via GPCR signaling. Credit: IGDB

The nervous system is essential for coordinating the organismal stress response. Neurons with mitochondrial stresses could release signals and communicate with the peripheral tissues to activate the organismal-wide mitochondrial unfolded protein response (UPRmt) for fitness adaptation.

G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) play important role in transmitting various extracellular signals into cells, and have been considered one of the largest families of validated drug targets. However, whether GPCR signaling is required for coordinating inter-tissue mitochondrial stress communication remains largely unknown.

Dr. Tian Ye's group from the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) revealed that GPCR signaling is critical for coordinating the intestinal UPRmt activation in response to neuronal mitochondrial perturbations in Caenorhabditis elegans.

In this study, the researchers identified that a GPCR SRZ-75 is expressed in a pair of ADL neurons (amphid neurons with dual ciliated sensory endings) and mediates the neuronal-to-intestinal UPRmt communication. SRZ-75 couples with its downstream Gαq signaling to promote the release of neuropeptides from ADL neurons to propagate the cell non-autonomous mitochondrial stress activation.

According to the researchers, ablation of ADL neurons strongly attenuated the intestinal UPRmt activation in response to neuronal mitochondrial stresses. Enhanced GPCR/SRZ-75-Gαq signaling in ADL neurons induced the intestinal UPRmt activation and subsequently enhanced host resistance to Pseudomonas aeruginosa (PA14).

In addition, enhanced ADL-GPCR SRZ-75-Gαq signaling also improved proteostasis, altered mitochondrial morphology, and changed lipid metabolism in peripheral tissues.

In summary, this work provides mechanistic insights into neuronal GPCR signaling coordinating the systemic mitochondrial stress response. More importantly, activation of GPCR and downstream signaling in just two ADL neurons altered various distinct physiological characteristics in distal tissues, including an altered metabolic state, improved proteostasis and increased stress resistance.

This cover study entitled "Two sensory neurons coordinate the systemic mitochondrial stress response via GPCR signaling in C. elegans" was published online in Developmental Cell on October 28.

More information: Yangli Liu et al, Two sensory neurons coordinate the systemic mitochondrial stress response via GPCR signaling in C. elegans, Developmental Cell (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.devcel.2022.10.001 Journal information: Developmental Cell