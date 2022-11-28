November 28, 2022

Work conditions are better in firms led by 'neighborhood CEOs,' paper claims

by Fabio Todesco, Bocconi University

In his "Neighborhood CEOs" (with Morten Bennedsen, INSEAD, and Birthe Larsen, Copenhagen Business School), Amore, a Full Professor at Bocconi Department of Management and Technology, shows that "firms led by neighborhood CEOs—defined by physical distance and personal values—exhibit better workplace conditions as perceived both by a regulatory authority and firms' own employees."

Using rich register and survey data from Denmark, Professor Amore and his co-authors could measure both the between a CEO's residence and the firm's location, and a CEO's cultural affinity with their . They measured the quality of work environment in two ways: through the number of administrative remarks addressed to the firm by the Danish Working Environment Authority and a comprehensive survey to employees.

It turned out that a CEO's place of residence (but not the place of birth) is positively correlated to the quality of the work environment.

"Since we believed that the effect is driven by social interactions, but we could not measure them, we resorted to a proxy: the overlap between the schools attended by a CEO's and their employees' children. Results confirm that the improves when there is school overlap, as well as when a CEO displays high attachment to local cultural values," Amore said.

"Neighborhood CEOs" was presented at the ICGS Conference 2022 (Miami, November 12, 13) and was given the Best Paper Award from among about 100 submissions.

More information: Mario Daniele Amore et al, Neighborhood CEOs, SSRN Electronic Journal (2022). DOI: 10.2139/ssrn.4117204

Provided by Bocconi University

A sense of belonging can lead to happiness, according to new research
