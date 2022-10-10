October 10, 2022

Seed burial by wind is most difficult on a substrate consisting mainly of medium-sized particles, researchers say

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

seeds
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

A soil seed bank provides diaspores for plant population recruitment and is vital for species diversity maintenance and plant community assembly. The formation of a soil seed bank involves three key processes: seed dispersal, seed settlement and seed burial.

During wind , need to be buried first before they can settle and survive. However, how ground surface configuration, features of substratum (the layer of sand, rock or soil beneath the surface of the ground), wind speed and diaspore traits interact to determine seed burial is not well known.

In view of this, Prof. Liu Zhimin and his doctoral student Zong Lu from the Institute of Applied Ecology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences conducted a wind tunnel experiment and examined the impacts of wind speed, type of substratum (four pure substrates with particle sizes ranging from 89 μm to 25,000 μm and seven mixtures of them) and diaspore traits on seed burial.

The researchers found that played the most important role in seed burial compared with wind speed and diaspore traits, and that seed burial was most difficult on a substrate consisting mainly of medium-sized particles (200-600 μm).

In addition, wind speed could promote or inhibit seed burial depending on the of substratum, while diaspore traits affected burial only at certain conditions of wind speed and substratum.

These results, published in Plant and Soil, are of great significance for the conservation of rare species and the practice of vegetation restoration, as well as for the simulation and prediction of soil seed banks.

Explore further

Responses of seed traits to extreme drought imply strong relationships with drought sensitivity
More information: Lu Zong et al, Diaspore burial during wind dispersal depends on particle size of the underlying substrate, Plant and Soil (2022). DOI: 10.1007/s11104-022-05679-9
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Seed burial by wind is most difficult on a substrate consisting mainly of medium-sized particles, researchers say (2022, October 10) retrieved 10 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-seed-burial-difficult-substrate-medium-sized.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

bioengineered food bad for the human body?

40 minutes ago

Getting rid of millipedes that are infesting plants in garden

12 hours ago

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2

Oct 08, 2022

Biden Admininstration to Declare Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency

Oct 07, 2022

How do the Setter dog breeds relate to the Predatory Sequence?

Oct 06, 2022

BBC - Our eyes can change colour in surprising ways

Oct 05, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)