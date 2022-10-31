October 31, 2022

What you see: Scientists use human perception to define bumble bee mimicry

by Utah State University

What you see: Scientists use human perception to define bumble bee mimicry
North American Bumble Bees. Credit: Joseph S. Wilson

"Where should we go for lunch today?" "I dunno. What sounds good?" "You pick this time."

Unlike humans, animals searching for sustenance don't have the luxury of wishy-washy decision-making or consulting Yelp. It's a split-second choice of "what's going to fulfill my past-due caloric survival need and not harm or kill me."

"Spotting a bumble bee, a bird has to decide quickly 'Is it edible or is it going to sting me?'" says Joseph Wilson, associate professor of biology at Utah State University Tooele. "It doesn't stop to count stripes, compare colors or perform DNA analysis."

Wilson, with Sussy Alvarez of the University of Utah, Aaron Pan of Texas Tech University, and independent scientist Olivia Messinger Carril, published findings about the researchers' generalization approach using to categorize rings among North American bumble bees in Scientific Reports.

Mimicry, a form of defense in which one animal copies another of a different species in appearance, actions or sound, is an evolutionary phenomenon scientists identified in the late 19th century. Among the most common examples is Batesian mimicry, which includes harmless copycats of brightly colored poisonous butterflies and frogs that trick predators into leaving them alone. Another type is Müllerian mimicry, where multiple harmful species, including bumble bees, look alike as a similar warning to predators.

"Despite the broad recognition of mimicry among bumble bees, distinct North American mimicry rings have yet to be defined," Wilson says.

Scientists typically use mathematical models of frequency-dependent selection to identify mimicry rings, he says, more recently employing sophisticated .

"Machine learning is a powerful analytical tool, but a predator doesn't necessary think like a machine," Wilson says. "Machine learning may over-emphasize differences in species, while a predator—including humans—tends to seek out similarities. In fact, human perception is actually very similar to vertebrate predator perception."

To capture that "think-like-a-predator" approach, the evolutionary ecologist enlisted a team of first-year, undergraduate biology students, with little or no bumble bee identification experience, to group species templates, with standardized illustrations of bees displaying varied colors, based on similarities among color patterns.

"Prior knowledge of species and distributions can cloud someone's perception of visual similarity," Wilson says. "We wanted students to make decisions after seeing a color pattern only briefly."

While specific groupings varied from student to student, broad patterns emerged.

"Our exercise suggests North American bumble bees participate in a large mimicry complex with five distinct mimicry rings and one mixed group," Wilson says. "It's not a precise model, but it gives us a baseline we've never had before to launch further, more detailed investigation."

Bumble bees, with their large size and colorful, fluffy appearance, are among the most well-known of bees and, like a number of specific around the globe, are in steep decline.

"Learning more about mimicry isn't just a pursuit of knowledge, it's a critical conservation effort," Wilson says.

More information: Joseph S. Wilson et al, Assessing Müllerian mimicry in North American bumble bees using human perception, Scientific Reports (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-022-22402-x

Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by Utah State University

Citation: What you see: Scientists use human perception to define bumble bee mimicry (2022, October 31) retrieved 31 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-scientists-human-perception-bumble-bee.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

How the bumble bee got its stripes
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

RSV resurgence out of season

3 hours ago

Is there a way to use the hydrogen in the human body?

4 hours ago

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5, . . .

16 hours ago

Viral spillover risk increases with climate change in High Arctic lake

21 hours ago

The impact of the sympathetic nervous system on blood vessels

Oct 27, 2022

Chornobyl Dark coloured tree frogs

Oct 24, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)