October 18, 2022

Researchers develop novel robust superhydrophobic coating

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Fig. 1 Deliquesce behaviors of NaCl salt particles on superhydrophobic coating. Credit: IOCAS

Lotus-inspired superhydrophobicity attracts the interest of researchers due to its interfacial non-wetting and unique multi-phase contact properties. However, fragile hierarchical structures, fluorine-containing chemicals usage, and strict requirements for substrate scopes remain thorny challenges.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Hou Baorong and Prof. Duan Jizhou from the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS) reported a mechanical robust superhydrophobic ZnO@STA@PDMS coating with fluorine-free reagents through wide-applicable and substrate-independent spray-coating method.

The study was published in Materials & Design on Oct. 10.

The hierarchical rough micro-scale bump-porous structure, nano-scale particles and extremely low surface energy of the coating contribute to the eventual water repellent superhydrophobicity.

The |Z|10mHz value of the as-fabricated superhydrophobic coating is three orders of magnitude higher than Q235 carbon steel. The Icorr of the substrate decreases two orders of magnitude after spray-coated with superhydrophobic ZnO@STA@PDMS coating, suggesting a superior resistant performance.

Furthermore, the prepared superhydrophobic coating can withstand more than 30 tape-peeling cycles and 400 cm abrasion distance, demonstrating good mechanical stability.

Fig. 2 Wide adaptability of the as-prepared superhydrophobic coating on different substrates. Credit: IOCAS

In simulated marine atmospheric conditions with high relative humidity, the hygroscopic and deliquescence behaviors of NaCl salt particles were firstly recorded, with an interesting instantaneous self-coalescence phenomenon. The corrosion damage in the edge of saline droplet on bare Q235 carbon steel was more severe than interior because of faster ions transfer and abundant oxygen. While the superhydrophobic possessed promising atmospheric corrosion inhibition performance based on salt-deliquesce and instantaneous self-coalescence phenomenon.

The low interfacial adhesion force, low surface energy and air cushion-induced Cassie multi-phase contacts contributed to the saline droplet anti-wetting and remarkable anti-corrosion capability. "This phenomenon provides a new type of anti-corrosion mechanism for superhydrophobic materials served in marine atmospheric environment with high relative humidity," said Associate Professor Zhang Binbin, first and corresponding author of the study.

More information: Binbin Zhang et al, Robust, scalable and fluorine-free superhydrophobic anti-corrosion coating with shielding functions in marine submerged and atmospheric zones, Materials & Design (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.matdes.2022.111246
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers develop novel robust superhydrophobic coating (2022, October 18) retrieved 18 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-robust-superhydrophobic-coating.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
