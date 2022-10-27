October 27, 2022

Revisiting migration policy decades later: A potential marginalization of native communities in today's world?

by University of Turku

Revisiting migration policy decades later: a potential marginalization of native communities in today's world?
Farmer group locations. Credit: Journal of Rural Studies (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.jrurstud.2022.09.019

Transmigration programs are known to have relocated millions of people from the centers of domestic economies to the national geographical peripheries to support a more equitable resource distribution. The practice is salient to the nation-building process in many developing countries, most notably in Indonesia, dating back to the 1905 Dutch settlement programs pre-independence. The transmigration programs seek to solve the unequal national development in the country's peripheries while also unifying the nation's diverse ethnic groups.

However, Indonesian transmigration programs have been criticized for pushing for a national integration policy spearheaded by ethnic-majority interests. A group of international researchers, comprising researchers from the University of Turku, the University of Sydney and the University of Western Australia, conducted a study to revisit the hosting the transmigrants decades after resettlement. The research evaluates the knowledge networks structures in the agricultural communities where these migrants are embedded.

The research, recently published by the Journal of Rural Studies, found a salient change in population composition in the host communities. The descendants of transmigrants appear to dominate and become very influential actors in the host community's knowledge networks. They benefit from strong cultural links to the country's central regions and, having been born there, possess a strong embeddedness in the .

"It takes a generation to integrate well into their adopted communities," says the primary author of the research article, Postdoctoral Researcher Ayu Pratiwi from the University of Turku.

An unintended colonization of its people by the government?

However, due to the significant macroeconomic shift towards boosting export commodities, the is known to push for centralized agricultural production methods. The system, which is more familiar to ethnic-majority government officials, appears to benefit transmigrants of the same ethnic group. This (inadvertently) strengthened their position in the communities they were adopted into.

"The native communities are now positioned at the margins of their local knowledge system. The resettlement of transmigrants in peripheral regions reportedly threatened the political power of native communities. They were potentially excluded from positions of control over authority, resources, and land," says Dr. Kirsten Martinus, Associate Professor from the University of Western Australia.

The Indonesian government is currently under the spotlight because of its proposal to move the capital to the largest island in Borneo, a and home to the second-largest tropical rainforest in the world. The mobilization of thousands of may change the demographics of the host communities in the surrounding area of the newly built capital. Long after the transmigration programs end, the marginalization of the local communities may continue.

"The capital relocation strategy must consider and accommodate the local native population in light of the lessons learned from the transmigration program's experiences decades ago," concludes Dr. Petr Matous, Associate Professor from the University of Sydney.

Explore further

How to quit smoking online
More information: Ayu Pratiwi et al, Transmigration programs and migrant positions in rural community knowledge networks, Journal of Rural Studies (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.jrurstud.2022.09.019
Provided by University of Turku
Citation: Revisiting migration policy decades later: A potential marginalization of native communities in today's world? (2022, October 27) retrieved 27 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-revisiting-migration-policy-decades-potential.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)