Researchers show the cause of productivity loss in the fluctuating light of maize crop canopies

Maize. Credit: Brian Stauffer/University of Illinois

A team from the University of Illinois has measured the dynamic leakiness of CO 2 from C4 plants. Previous studies had measured the leakiness under steady-state conditions, but this group took the measurements to prove that leakiness can and should be measured as a dynamic parameter.

"Last year, we predicted that during photosynthetic induction, C4 cycle activation is faster than the Calvin-Benson cycle, which would cause more CO 2 leaking, but we didn't have any evidence," said Yu Wang, a postdoctoral researcher at Illinois, who led this work for a research project called Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency (RIPE). "Now our results prove it's real. We have the first measurements of the leakiness under dynamic conditions."

While the group's previous prediction, published in the Plant Journal last year, was a proven concept, these first-of-their-kind measurements show that their modeling of the C4 and C3 photosynthetic cycles are accurate. Their recent work, studying sorghum and maize, was published in New Phytologist.

"Our research shows that during photosynthetic induction, the activation of C4 cycle is faster than the Calvin-Benson cycle," said Wang. "This is why leakiness is higher for the first several minutes after the light comes on."

Wang went on to say that the Calvin-Benson cycle is proven to be slower and has limitations in C4 crops, researchers can work on improving the efficiency and activation speed of the overall process. One option she sees is to make Rubisco activase faster, which will, in turn, make photosynthetic induction faster but says people can think about various ways to improve the response time.

"The results confirm large efficiency losses due to this lack of coordination in the fluctuating light conditions within maize crop canopies," said RIPE Director Stephen Long, Ikenberry Endowed University Chair of Crop Sciences and Plant Biology at Illinois' Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology. "This provides definitive proof of our prediction from modeling that activation of the primary carboxylase, Rubisco, is the key biochemical limitation. The solution we have initiated is up-regulation of Rubisco activase."

Explore further Rubisco proton production can enhance carbon dioxide acquisition

More information: Yu Wang et al, Increased bundle‐sheath leakiness of CO 2 during photosynthetic induction shows a lack of coordination between the C4 and C3 cycles, New Phytologist (2022). Yu Wang et al, Increased bundle‐sheath leakiness of COduring photosynthetic induction shows a lack of coordination between the C4 and C3 cycles,(2022). DOI: 10.1111/nph.18485 Yu Wang et al, Towards a dynamic photosynthesis model to guide yield improvement in C4 crops, The Plant Journal (2021). DOI: 10.1111/tpj.15365 Journal information: New Phytologist , The Plant Journal