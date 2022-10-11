October 11, 2022

Researchers show the cause of productivity loss in the fluctuating light of maize crop canopies

by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

RIPE researchers show the cause of productivity loss in the fluctuating light of maize crop canopies
Maize. Credit: Brian Stauffer/University of Illinois

A team from the University of Illinois has measured the dynamic leakiness of CO2 from C4 plants. Previous studies had measured the leakiness under steady-state conditions, but this group took the measurements to prove that leakiness can and should be measured as a dynamic parameter.

"Last year, we predicted that during photosynthetic induction, C4 activation is faster than the Calvin-Benson cycle, which would cause more CO2 leaking, but we didn't have any evidence," said Yu Wang, a postdoctoral researcher at Illinois, who led this work for a research project called Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency (RIPE). "Now our results prove it's real. We have the first measurements of the leakiness under dynamic conditions."

While the group's previous prediction, published in the Plant Journal last year, was a proven concept, these first-of-their-kind measurements show that their modeling of the C4 and C3 photosynthetic cycles are accurate. Their recent work, studying sorghum and maize, was published in New Phytologist.

"Our research shows that during photosynthetic induction, the activation of C4 cycle is faster than the Calvin-Benson cycle," said Wang. "This is why leakiness is higher for the first several minutes after the light comes on."

Wang went on to say that the Calvin-Benson cycle is proven to be slower and has limitations in C4 crops, researchers can work on improving the efficiency and activation speed of the overall process. One option she sees is to make Rubisco activase faster, which will, in turn, make induction faster but says people can think about various ways to improve the response time.

"The results confirm large efficiency losses due to this lack of coordination in the fluctuating within maize crop canopies," said RIPE Director Stephen Long, Ikenberry Endowed University Chair of Crop Sciences and Plant Biology at Illinois' Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology. "This provides definitive proof of our prediction from modeling that activation of the primary carboxylase, Rubisco, is the key biochemical limitation. The solution we have initiated is up-regulation of Rubisco activase."

Explore further

Rubisco proton production can enhance carbon dioxide acquisition
More information: Yu Wang et al, Increased bundle‐sheath leakiness of CO2 during photosynthetic induction shows a lack of coordination between the C4 and C3 cycles, New Phytologist (2022). DOI: 10.1111/nph.18485

Yu Wang et al, Towards a dynamic photosynthesis model to guide yield improvement in C4 crops, The Plant Journal (2021). DOI: 10.1111/tpj.15365

Journal information: New Phytologist , The Plant Journal

Provided by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Citation: Researchers show the cause of productivity loss in the fluctuating light of maize crop canopies (2022, October 11) retrieved 11 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-productivity-loss-fluctuating-maize-crop.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

4 hours ago

Danger of spending time inside a running, not moving car

16 hours ago

Getting rid of millipedes that are infesting plants in garden

Oct 10, 2022

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2

Oct 08, 2022

Biden Admininstration to Declare Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency

Oct 07, 2022

How do the Setter dog breeds relate to the Predatory Sequence?

Oct 06, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)