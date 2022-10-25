October 25, 2022

Partial solar eclipse takes a bite out of the sun

by Maddie Burakoff

A priest looks through a welding filter during a partial solar eclipse in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. People around the world gathered Tuesday to witness the last solar eclipse of the year, a phenomenon where the moon briefly casts a black shadow that blocks the sun. It was visible today across Europe, western Asia, northeastern Africa and the Middle East. Credit: AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru

Much of Europe and parts of Africa and Asia saw the moon take a bite out of the sun during the second and last solar eclipse of the year.

The partial eclipse took about four hours. At its peak, the eclipse covered more than 80% of the sun.

A happens when the moon's path crosses in between the Earth and the sun, blocking out the sun's light. In a , the three aren't perfectly aligned—so a crescent of the sun still peeks out.

The next solar eclipse is in April—a rare hybrid kind that will appear as a total eclipse across parts of Australia and Asia.

    People watch a partial solar eclipse using special glasses at the Al Thuraya Astronomy Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. People around the world gathered Tuesday to witness the last solar eclipse of the year, a phenomenon where the moon briefly casts a black shadow that blocks the sun. It was visible today across Europe, western Asia, northeastern Africa and the Middle East. Credit: AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili
    A Camel herder is silhouetted against a partial solar eclipse in Pushkar, in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. People around the world gathered Tuesday to witness the last solar eclipse of the year, a phenomenon where the moon briefly casts a black shadow that blocks the sun. It was visible today across Europe, western Asia, northeastern Africa and the Middle East. Credit: AP Photo/Deepak Sharma
    An elderly woman looks through a welding filter during a partial solar eclipse in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.People around the world gathered Tuesday to witness the last solar eclipse of the year, a phenomenon where the moon briefly casts a black shadow that blocks the sun. It was visible today across Europe, western Asia, northeastern Africa and the Middle East. Credit: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda
    Hindu devotees perform rituals in the Sangam, the confluence of the Rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Sarawati, during a partial solar eclipse in Prayagraj, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. TPeople around the world gathered Tuesday to witness the last solar eclipse of the year, a phenomenon where the moon briefly casts a black shadow that blocks the sun. It was visible today across Europe, western Asia, northeastern Africa and the Middle East. Credit: AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh
    Pedestrians walk near Sultan Ahmed mosque during a partial solar eclipse in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. People around the world gathered Tuesday to witness the last solar eclipse of the year, a phenomenon where the moon briefly casts a black shadow that blocks the sun. It was visible today across Europe, western Asia, northeastern Africa and the Middle East. Credit: AP Photo/Emrah Gurel
    A woman looks at the sun through special glasses during a partial solar eclipse in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. People around the world gathered Tuesday to witness the last solar eclipse of the year, a phenomenon where the moon briefly casts a black shadow that blocks the sun. It was visible today across Europe, western Asia, northeastern Africa and the Middle East. Credit: AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk
    A woman struggles with a pair of special glasses and a filter during the partial solar eclipse in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. People around the world gathered Tuesday to witness the last solar eclipse of the year, a phenomenon where the moon briefly casts a black shadow that blocks the sun. It was visible today across Europe, western Asia, northeastern Africa and the Middle East. Credit: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda
    The sun is partially obscured by the moon during a solar eclipse in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. People around the world gathered Tuesday to witness the last solar eclipse of the year, a phenomenon where the moon briefly casts a black shadow that blocks the sun. It was visible today across Europe, western Asia, northeastern Africa and the Middle East. Credit: AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk
    A statue of goddess Minerva is backdropped by the sun during a partial solar eclipse in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. People around the world gathered Tuesday to witness the last solar eclipse of the year, a phenomenon where the moon briefly casts a black shadow that blocks the sun. It was visible today across Europe, western Asia, northeastern Africa and the Middle East. Credit: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda
    The partial solar eclipse is partially framed by young girls jumping on a trampoline in the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. People around the world gathered Tuesday to witness the last solar eclipse of the year, a phenomenon where the moon briefly casts a black shadow that blocks the sun. It was visible today across Europe, western Asia, northeastern Africa and the Middle East. Credit: AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary
    The sun is partially obscured by the moon during a solar eclipse in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. People around the world gathered Tuesday to witness the last solar eclipse of the year, a phenomenon where the moon briefly casts a black shadow that blocks the sun. It was visible today across Europe, western Asia, northeastern Africa and the Middle East. Credit: AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk

