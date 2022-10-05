October 5, 2022

Can understanding owners' behaviours improve the health and welfare of horses?

by Wiley

horse
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

An editorial introducing a special virtual issue of the Equine Veterinary Journal turns the lens on horse owners. The editorial introduces a collection of 20 studies examining horse owner behavior—such as recognizing colic, treating infectious diseases, vaccinating against various pathogens, and following veterinary advice—and how such behavior impacts the health and welfare of horses.

Disseminating this knowledge could lead to changes that will have a positive impact on veterinary care.

"Human behavior has received little attention in the veterinary literature until recently; we have assumed that if we advance and share that knowledge with owners the rest will fall into place," said co-author David Rendle, BVSc, MVM, CertEM(IntMed), DipECEIM, FRCVS, newly appointed president of the British Equine Veterinary Association. "That clearly isn't the case, and this editorial discusses how we need to engage with the science of if we are to translate veterinary science into improvements in equine welfare."

Explore further

Dog owners' concerns and experience accessing veterinary care during the COVID-19 pandemic
More information: To improve welfare in the equine species should we place greater emphasis on understanding our own?, Equine Veterinary Journal (2022). DOI: 10.1111/evj.13869
Provided by Wiley
Citation: Can understanding owners' behaviours improve the health and welfare of horses? (2022, October 5) retrieved 5 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-owners-behaviours-health-welfare-horses.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Magnus Effect experiment problem

Oct 02, 2022

Arrow of Time

Oct 01, 2022

Focussing on the Treadmill of Veritasium's Blackbird faster than wind

Oct 01, 2022

Separation of Plasma into positive nucleus and negative electrons

Sep 27, 2022

Why does increasing the height of a water tower increase water pressure?

Sep 26, 2022

Electrons or photons

Sep 18, 2022

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)