Can understanding owners' behaviours improve the health and welfare of horses?

An editorial introducing a special virtual issue of the Equine Veterinary Journal turns the lens on horse owners. The editorial introduces a collection of 20 studies examining horse owner behavior—such as recognizing colic, treating infectious diseases, vaccinating against various pathogens, and following veterinary advice—and how such behavior impacts the health and welfare of horses.

Disseminating this knowledge could lead to changes that will have a positive impact on veterinary care.

"Human behavior has received little attention in the veterinary literature until recently; we have assumed that if we advance veterinary science and share that knowledge with owners the rest will fall into place," said co-author David Rendle, BVSc, MVM, CertEM(IntMed), DipECEIM, FRCVS, newly appointed president of the British Equine Veterinary Association. "That clearly isn't the case, and this editorial discusses how we need to engage with the science of human behavior if we are to translate veterinary science into improvements in equine welfare."

