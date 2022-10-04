October 4, 2022

A method to recycle pineapple leaf fibers into filaments for 3D printing

by ResearchSEA

pineapple
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Mansingh (Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College), Dr. JS Binoj (Center for Advanced Composite Materials, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia & Institute of Mechanical Engineering, SIMATS) and Associate Professor Eugene Wong (Newcastle University in Singapore), has successfully developed a method to recycle agriculture waste, namely pineapple leaf fibers, for making filaments that can be used for 3D printing of parts.

The advent of 3D has significantly advanced the , putting the reach of manufacturing into the hands of small industry players, by enabling them to accelerate the volume of production. At the same time, this has generated a lot of waste materials from the manufacturing process as well as from the products at the end of their life. These waste are now contributing significantly to plastic pollution, especially when the plastics do not degrade readily.

Here, for the first time, the team has demonstrated that it is possible to use biodegradable materials, namely pineapple leaf fiber (PALF) and to produce filaments for use in 3D printing of parts. Using these biodegradable filaments, the team then went on to successfully achieved PALF reinforced PLA green composite, manufactured by 3D printing technique, with enhanced mechanical, crystalline, chemical bonding and thermal properties. In particular, the characterization study reveals that the 3D printed composite with 3 wt% (alkali- treated) PALF reinforcement exhibited maximum tensile and flexural characteristics.

The feasibility of this approach can lend to a completely sustainable, biodegradable, eco-friendly and green composite material for packaging of food and medical products.

The work has been published in Polymer Composites.

Explore further

High-strength pultruded thermoplastic composites made of new raw material
More information: Bright Brailson Mansingh et al, Comprehensive characterization of raw and treated pineapple leaf fiber/polylactic acid green composites manufactured by 3D printing technique, Polymer Composites (2022). DOI: 10.1002/pc.26906
Provided by ResearchSEA
Citation: A method to recycle pineapple leaf fibers into filaments for 3D printing (2022, October 4) retrieved 4 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-method-recycle-pineapple-leaf-fibers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Magnus Effect experiment problem

Oct 02, 2022

Arrow of Time

Oct 01, 2022

Focussing on the Treadmill of Veritasium's Blackbird faster than wind

Oct 01, 2022

Separation of Plasma into positive nucleus and negative electrons

Sep 27, 2022

Why does increasing the height of a water tower increase water pressure?

Sep 26, 2022

Electrons or photons

Sep 18, 2022

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)