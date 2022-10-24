October 24, 2022

New method can quickly derive contact binary parameters for large photometric surveys

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

New method can quickly derive contact binary parameters for large photometric surveys
Left: the distribution of the standard deviation of the residuals of the predicted light curves and the synthetic light curves, which have no l3 influence. Right: the blue light curve is generated by Phoebe. The yellow light curve is generated by model without l3 influence. The two light curves are generated from the same input parameters. Credit: The Astronomical Journal (2022). DOI: 10.3847/1538-3881/ac8e66

A contact binary is a strongly interacting binary system with two component stars filled with Roche lobes, and there is a common envelope around the component stars.

With the release of thousands of light curves of contact binaries, it typically takes several hours or days for the current methods to derive the parameters of contact binaries.

Dr. Ding Xu and Prof. Ji Kaifan from the Yunnan Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in collaboration with Li Xuzhi from the University of Science and Technology of China, have proposed a machine learning-based method to quickly obtain the parameters and errors of contact binaries.

This study was published in The Astronomical Journal on Oct. 18.

The researchers first used a (NN) to establish the mapping relationship between the parameters of the contact and the light curves, and obtained one model without the influence of the third light and one model with the influence of the third light, respectively.

The error of the light curves generated by these two models is less than one thousandth of the magnitude, and the parameters and corresponding errors of the contact binaries can be quickly obtained by combining the Markov chain Monte Carlo algorithm (MCMC). Compared with the traditional methods, this method not only meets the requirements in accuracy, but also improves the speed by four orders of magnitude under the same running condition.

This method makes it possible to derive the parameters of a large number of contact binaries. Next, the researchers will conduct statistical analysis of the contact binaries in the TESS survey data of the space telescope and the ZTF survey data of the ground telescope.

Explore further

Researchers find different evolutionary pathways for two subtypes of contact binaries
More information: Xu Ding et al, Fast Derivation of Contact Binary Parameters for Large Photometric Surveys, The Astronomical Journal (2022). DOI: 10.3847/1538-3881/ac8e66
Journal information: Astronomical Journal

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: New method can quickly derive contact binary parameters for large photometric surveys (2022, October 24) retrieved 24 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-method-quickly-derive-contact-binary.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
58 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Hydrostatic pressure in a bottle of water on ISS

1 hour ago

Ivuna meteorite from edge of solar system to Tanzania?

Oct 22, 2022

Would light travel in a circle at the edge of the observable Universe?

Oct 22, 2022

The James Webb Space Telescope

Oct 21, 2022

How hot is the Sun in space? (James Webb related)

Oct 20, 2022

Is there a theoretical size limit for a planet?

Oct 19, 2022

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)