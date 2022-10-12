October 12, 2022 report
Goldfish found to have travel distance memory
A team of researchers at the University of Oxford has found via experimentation that goldfish use markings on the floor below them to measure how far they have traveled. The findings are published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
Prior research has shown that humans are able to navigate by using certain unique features around them as they move to serve as reminders of where they have been. This allows for returning to a starting point. In this new effort, the group in England has found that goldfish do the same thing to a certain degree.
To learn more about how goldfish navigate, the researchers painted stripes on the bottom of a fish tank and then trained several fish to travel a certain distance on demand. In the beginning of the experiment, the fish were trained to stop swimming when a researcher waved a hand over the top of the tank, which resulted in a food reward. Next, they tested how far the fish would swim without that signal and found the fish swam nearly the same distance before stopping.
The researchers then took things further by training the fish to travel a certain distance before stopping without using a waving hand—again, to receive a food reward. The fish were trained instead by rewarding them when they had swum a certain distance. To make sure that the fish were not simply stopping at a certain point in the tank, the researchers varied the starting position.
After working with all of the test fish, the researchers found that all but one could be taught to swim a distance of 70 centimeters very accurately. The team assumed their accuracy was due to tracking the stripes that had been painted on the bottom of the tank. To confirm their suspicions, the researchers repeated the experiment with the same group of fish in a tank that had stripes painted at shorter intervals—the fish swam a shorter distance in response. The researchers also note that time was not a factor in their navigation skills, traversal times were random.
They acknowledge that they were not able to explain why one of the fish, named Bubble, was unable to be trained like the other fish—they suggest it was analogous to people who tend to get lost.
