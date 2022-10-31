October 31, 2022

Flesh-eating bugs get to work on creating animal bone dataset

by Griffith University

Flesh-eating bugs get to work on creating animal bone dataset
The beetles (dermestid beetles or Dermestes maculatus) cleaning the bones. Credit: Griffith University

Some creepy crawlies are helping a Griffith Ph.D. candidate on her quest to build a modern research library of animal remains. The bugs are cleaning the bones needed to catalog each species.

Tessa Knights, a Ph.D. candidate from Griffith's Australian Research Center for Human Evolution, is exploring an inexpensive and less destructive method of identifying material in the field and in storage collections by using bugs to clean the bones before using a portable X-ray-like machine to scan them for further analysis.

Knights' thesis is titled "The application and limitations of non-invasive portable X ray fluorescence (pXRF) in the identification of archaeological osseous material." "Osseous" refers to bone material.

Fresh whole remains are delivered to her which she then strips down to bone. The beetles (dermestid beetles or Dermestes maculatus) clean the bones then Knights scans them as a modern reference for that species.

Knights said there is anthropological evidence that were used by Indigenous Australians for tools and weapons, but researchers were rarely finding them at archaeological sites.

"Are they in the fragmented material in stored collections? That's what I'm hoping this method can be used for, to help fill in those gaps and round out our understanding of how humans were affecting in the past," Knights said.

"I'm essentially working on developing a new way of identifying bone material, and currently the only way to identify it when it is fragmented is to do DNA analysis or genomic testing, which can be destructive to the bone samples."

"Usually the entire bone is ground up to work out what it is but then of course, you don't have the fragments anymore."

The idea for addressing this issue stemmed from Knights' Honors project, in which she worked with other researchers from ARCHE to question the lack of archaeological evidence of thylacines being hunted by Indigenous Australians.

The only way to sift through unidentified bone collections and pinpoint whether there were examples of hunted thylacine bones present was to do so in a non-destructive way.

It was then that Knights decided to explore the use of pXRF to examine the composition of these unidentified bones to answer some of these archaeological riddles.

"Each species limits what minerals and metals their body will accumulate safely," Knights said.

"But that varies between species, every species has very different needs for what levels are stored in their bodies.

"For example, mammals and birds are completely different because birds need to be able to fly so their bones are hollow and the elemental composition will be different.

"My research is trying to find what those differences are and how far down we can identify levels, so we can tell kangaroo bones from wallaby bones."

Elements make up everything, so when working on an elemental scale, having reference bones that have a detailed preparation history helps you determine what is part of the bone "signature" and what is coming from outside sources such as sediment or chemical treatments.

Provided by Griffith University

Citation: Flesh-eating bugs get to work on creating animal bone dataset (2022, October 31) retrieved 31 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-flesh-eating-bugs-animal-bone-dataset.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Human bones used for making pendants in the Stone Age
61 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

RSV resurgence out of season

5 hours ago

Is there a way to use the hydrogen in the human body?

6 hours ago

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5, . . .

18 hours ago

Viral spillover risk increases with climate change in High Arctic lake

23 hours ago

The impact of the sympathetic nervous system on blood vessels

Oct 27, 2022

Chornobyl Dark coloured tree frogs

Oct 24, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)