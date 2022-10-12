October 12, 2022

Study: 'Exploring' inventors thrive in workplaces with open communications

by University of South Florida

Study: 'Exploring' inventors thrive in workplaces with open communications
The relationship between exploration and inventive performance at the low (10 percentile) vs. high (90 percentile) levels of each moderator. Credit: Technovation (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.technovation.2022.102611

A new organizational design study from researchers at the University of South Florida sheds light on the ideal work environment inventors need in order to succeed and thrive when they venture into new knowledge domains.

The study revealed that "explorers"—inventors who go outside their area of expertise whether in technologies, disciplines or industries—are most productive working in organizations that support cross-company communications versus a top-down, hierarchical approach.

This kind of decompartmentalized communication creates a more nurturing environment in which inventors know their inventions are valued and where there is more cross-unit project collaboration and greater managerial support as they work on something new, according to the study.

"Our research deepens our understanding on the roles that explorers play in innovation," said Lin Jiang, an assistant professor of entrepreneurship at the USF Muma College of Business. "The research also helps us understand what is the desirable work environment that we should provide for explorers to succeed."

Jiang's co-authored article was published online in August in Technovation, an interdisciplinary journal on .

Other major takeaways include:

  • Exploring new domains doesn't help inventors increase the quantity or quality of patents unless they work for an organization that decompartmentalizes internal communication.
  • Research and development employees who explore other domains are most successful in organizations that encourage and facilitate openness in internal communication. The two-way communication nurtures cross-unit interactions, meetings, collaborations and managerial feedback.

Researchers surveyed 2,331 U.S.-based inventors in 2013. With an effective response rate of 16.5 percent, the study's final analysis was based on 321 inventors from 231 companies.

Explore further

Companies that work with universities can protect proprietary secrets
More information: Lin Jiang et al, Overcoming the challenge of exploration: How decompartmentalization of internal communication enhances the effect of exploration on employee inventive performance, Technovation (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.technovation.2022.102611
Provided by University of South Florida
Citation: Study: 'Exploring' inventors thrive in workplaces with open communications (2022, October 12) retrieved 12 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-exploring-inventors-workplaces.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)