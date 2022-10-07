October 7, 2022

Conflict resolution more successful using a native language, research shows

by University of Chicago

Conflict resolution more successful using a native language, research shows
Three experimental studies focused on the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian Conflict showed that using a common language elicited lower levels of sympathy. Credit: Shutterstock.com

The choice of language in a negotiation is often considered a technical issue, not something that could influence the outcome. But new research published in the Journal of Conflict Resolution finds peace-building proposals presented in lingua franca elicit higher levels of hatred and lower levels of sympathy, compared with proposals offered in one's native tongue.

The research team included Leigh Grant, a doctoral student in the Psychology department; Boaz Keysar, the William Benton Professor in the Department of Psychology and the college at UChicago; and Ifat Maoz a Full Professor, Head of the Truman Institute for the Advancement of Peace and Director of the Swiss Center for Conflict Research, Management and Resolution, at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Focusing on the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, the research consisted of three studies. In the first study, the researchers found that when Israeli-Jews evaluate a trust-building and security initiative in their native Hebrew—as opposed to English—they're more likely to think it's favorable for their own side. They replicated this effect in a second study with a separate sample.

The third study investigated why proposals in a lead to more favorable reactions. "We actually found that after reading the trust-building proposal in Hebrew, participants reported feeling less hatred and more sympathy for the other side," Grant says. "Which in turn explained why, when they got the proposal in Hebrew, they were actually more open to it, as compared to in English."

"We do know from other work that we've done that people have different emotional reactions in a and in their native tongue," Keysar says. "In this case, they reacted more negatively in English, which made the proposal seem worse."

Keysar emphasizes that when animosity can be so extreme between two parties, trust-building measures at the very start of negotiations are crucial—which means language choice can make an enormous impact on how talks will proceed.

"The finding is counterintuitive," he says. "Most people say, 'Well, I think that it'd be better to use a lingua franca.' In this sense, I think diplomats can inform themselves and can realize the importance of the language they choose. It's consequential here."

Of course, not every negotiation is based in , so the researchers are curious as to how language choice can affect business negotiations, for example. The team is also interested in exploring negotiations in which people are participating in face-to-face negotiation where using a requires an interpreter.

"In general," Keysar adds, "The choice of language in cross-national could impact it in a variety of ways, so it should not be taken for granted."

Maoz points to the important implications of the findings for the resolution of the Middle East Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: "Discussions, conversations and negotiations between Israeli-Jews and Palestinians are often held in English, that is seen as a more neutral ," she says. "It is fascinating to consider the potential negative implications of this frequent use of on and peacebuilding in the Middle East."

Explore further

Using a different language can reduce vaccine hesitancy
More information: Leigh H. Grant et al, Lingua Franca as a Hidden Barrier to Conflict Resolution, Journal of Conflict Resolution (2022). DOI: 10.1177/00220027221123316
Provided by University of Chicago
Citation: Conflict resolution more successful using a native language, research shows (2022, October 7) retrieved 7 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-conflict-resolution-successful-native-language.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)