October 24, 2022

Using carbon-carbon clumping to detect the signature of biotic hydrocarbons

by Tokyo Institute of Technology

Using carbon-carbon clumping to detect the signature of biotic hydrocarbons
Credit: Tokyo Institute of Technology

The mystery of the origin of hydrocarbons found in extraterrestrial environment may finally be resolved, thanks to a technique developed by researchers at Tokyo Tech based on a 13C-13C abundance analysis. By measuring the abundance of clumped 13C-13C isotope in the hydrocarbons, it can be inferred if a hydrocarbon was produced via biological processes. This could open doors to distinguishing such hydrocarbons from abiotic ones, aiding our search for extra-terrestrial life.

An important signature of life is the existence of organic that have originated from biological processes. The most common organic molecule found in all are hydrocarbons. However, they need not be of biotic origin, i.e., produced from thermal decomposition of sedimentary organic matter or microbes. So, while hydrocarbons have been found in several places outside Earth, they are not necessarily indicative of extra-terrestrial life. These hydrocarbons could well have formed from abiotic, or non-biological processes. Therefore, finding out whether a is of biotic or abiotic origin is key to inferring the existence of life. Unfortunately, this has proved to be tremendously challenging task so far.

Now, a team of researchers led by Professor Yuichiro Ueno from Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) has risen to the occasion. The team reports a novel and robust approach to distinguishing the sources of hydrocarbons by looking at the relative abundance of an isotope of carbon, namely 13C-13C, in organic molecules.

Talking about their research, published in Nature Communications, Professor Ueno says, "While methods to distinguish the source of the hydrocarbon, such as compound-specific isotope analysis, are available, they require a whole set of molecules, all of which are not always available to sample. In contrast, our method allows us to use the information contained in the molecule to find the source of its origin."

To leverage this information, the team looked at the relative abundance of different isotopes of carbon in ethane. They compared the abundance of ethane molecules having both 12C atoms, having one 12C and one 13C atom, and having both 13C atoms. Based on this, the team calculated the abundance of 13C-13C in the ethane molecules in the sample. They compared the value of this abundance of 13C-13C in ethane with that synthesized in the laboratory.

They found that 13C-13C abundance in natural gas ethane, which is produced via thermal decomposition of organic matter, was relatively higher than what one would expect based on the natural abundance of 13C. According to the team, this is due to the carbon bonding in the organic molecules that produce the natural gas. This was in sharp contrast to the abiotically produced ethane, which showed significantly low 13C-13C abundance. Additionally, they observed that microbially-produced ethane had even higher 13C-13C abundance than the thermogenic .

"This new approach can help us identify the origin of , both on earth and in extraterrestrial environments. It can easily differentiate between thermogenic, abiotic, and microbially produced hydrocarbons," says Professor Ueno. "While more interlaboratory work needs to be done for further calibration of the method, we believe it can potentially help detect the signatures of life elsewhere the universe."

Explore further

Position-specific isotope effects in butane—a new geochemical tracer
More information: Koudai Taguchi et al, Low 13C-13C abundances in abiotic ethane, Nature Communications (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-33538-9
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Tokyo Institute of Technology
Citation: Using carbon-carbon clumping to detect the signature of biotic hydrocarbons (2022, October 24) retrieved 24 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-carbon-carbon-clumping-signature-biotic-hydrocarbons.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does the theory of information have anything to offer for physics?

Oct 18, 2022

The logical impossibility of proving that indeterminism is true?

Oct 16, 2022

What is the smallest possible state change in the Universe?

Oct 14, 2022

Focussing on the Treadmill of Veritasium's Blackbird faster than wind

Oct 14, 2022

Blackbird faster-than-wind vehicle and it's that time to defend basic scientific principles (again)

Oct 14, 2022

Thinking about a calendar epoch based on the field of physics

Oct 14, 2022

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)