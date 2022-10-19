Being able to precisely monitor concentrations of biomolecules—important for following diseases and adjusting treatments—requires not only highly specific and sensitive sensors, but also that measurements can take place continuously, over long periods of time.
A team of researchers in the Molecular Biosensing Group, led by Professor Menno Prins, has developed a sensor described in a paper they recently published in the journal Nature Communications. The sensor contains particles that move freely over a surface and occasionally come to a temporary halt as a result of single-molecular bonds. From the dynamic changes, the timeline of the concentration of biomolecules in the liquid can be derived.
The research contributes to the development of sensors for monitoring applications in basic research, research on organs on a chip, methods for monitoring patients in intensive care, and methods for monitoring industrial processes, bioreactors and ecological systems.
More information:
Alissa D. Buskermolen et al, Continuous biomarker monitoring with single molecule resolution by measuring free particle motion, Nature Communications (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-33487-3
Citation:
Continuous biomarker monitoring with single molecule resolution by measuring free particle motion (2022, October 19)
retrieved 19 October 2022
from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-biomarker-molecule-resolution-free-particle.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
Let us know if there is a problem with our content
E-mail the story
Continuous biomarker monitoring with single molecule resolution by measuring free particle motion
Your Privacy
This site uses cookies to assist with navigation, analyse your use of our services, collect data for ads personalisation and provide content from third parties.
By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use.