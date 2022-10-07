October 7, 2022

Australia seeks to grow plants on moon by 2025

moon
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Australian scientists are trying to grow plants on the moon by 2025 in a new mission unveiled Friday that they said could help pave the way for a future colony.

Plant biologist Brett Williams, from the Queensland University of Technology, said seeds would be carried by the Beresheet 2 spacecraft—a private Israeli moon mission.

They would be watered inside the sealed chamber after landing and monitored for signs of germination and growth.

Plants will be chosen based on how well they cope in , and how quickly they germinate, he said.

One likely choice is an Australian "resurrection grass" that can survive without water in a .

"The project is an early step towards growing for food, medicine and oxygen production, which are all crucial to establishing human life on the moon," the researchers said in a statement.

Caitlin Byrt, an Associate Professor from the Australian National University in Canberra, said the research was also relevant to food security fears driven by climate change.

"If you can create a system for growing plants on the moon, then you can create a system for growing food in some of the most challenging environments on Earth," Byrt said in a statement.

The Lunaria One organization is running the project, which involves scientists from Australia and Israel.

Explore further

Seeds in space: Plant research on Artemis I mission

© 2022 AFP

Citation: Australia seeks to grow plants on moon by 2025 (2022, October 7) retrieved 7 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-australia-moon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
22 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Communication Options With Future Deep Space Probes?

8 hours ago

Quantum 5 binocular eyepices

16 hours ago

The Oblate Earth

Oct 05, 2022

Why do galaxies spin?

Oct 05, 2022

Why does the asteroid Dimorphos leave a trail after impact?

Oct 05, 2022

Solar imaging and techniques

Oct 03, 2022

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)