September 30, 2022

Video: New weather satellite on its way to launch

by European Space Agency

Video: New weather satellite on its way to launch
Credit: European Space Agency

The final pre-launch preparations for the first Meteosat Third Generation (MTG) satellite are under way. The first satellite, called MTG-I1, built by a European industrial consortium led by Thales Alenia Space carries two imagers: an advanced Flexible Combined Imager and, in a first for Europe, a Lightning Imager that will allow the earlier detection of storms and extreme weather events, as well as improve aviation safety.

Building on the long-standing partnership between ESA and Eumetsat, the MTG-I1 will be one of six satellites operating in a fleet, of three at a time, to ensure the continuity of data from the previous Meteosat satellites over the next 20 years. The first Meteosat was launched in 1977 and this third generation of spacecraft will be the most advanced yet, with improved image resolution and providing close to real time data for users, or "nowcasting" of fast-developing, high-impact weather.

The launch is currently scheduled for the end of 2022.

Credit: European Space Agency

Explore further

Meteosat-8 satellite's new position of 41.5E provides weather and climate view over the Indian Ocean
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Video: New weather satellite on its way to launch (2022, September 30) retrieved 30 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-video-weather-satellite.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Arrow of Time

4 hours ago

Focussing on the Treadmill of Veritasium's Blackbird faster than wind

12 hours ago

Magnus Effect experiment problem

Sep 29, 2022

Separation of Plasma into positive nucleus and negative electrons

Sep 27, 2022

Why does increasing the height of a water tower increase water pressure?

Sep 26, 2022

Electrons or photons

Sep 18, 2022

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)