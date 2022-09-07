September 7, 2022 report

Creating an ultrafast optoelectronic switch using a Bose-Einstein condensate of polaritons

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Creating an ultrafast optoelectronic switch using a Bose-Einstein condensate of polaritons
(a) The experimental scheme. (b) Schematic energy-momentum dispersion for the ZnO microwire. Two photons from the 700 nm control pulse induce stimulated scattering from the polariton condensate formed at around k//=0 on the LP branch. The idler photon is at a long wavelength of 3.4μm . (c) The integrated angle-resolved PL spectrum obtained at 350 nm at the pump fluence of about 7.0×10−4J/cm2 . The pump fluence dependence of (d) the ground-state occupation, the emission linewidth, and (e) the energy at the maximum of the PL emission spectra. (f) The integrated angle-resolved PL spectrum obtained for excitation at 700 nm at the fluence of 3.4×10−3J/cm2 . Credit: Physical Review Letters (2022). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.129.057402

A team of researchers affiliated with a host of institutions in China has developed an ultrafast optoelectronic switch using a Bose-Einstein condensate of polaritons. They published their work in the journal Physical Review Letters.

As scientists look for ways to create faster devices, they have turned to light as an information transfer medium instead of electrons. In order to create such devices, switches must be developed that can handle the faster medium that operates at . In this new effort, the researchers have designed and built just such a switch—one that allows for processing in the terahertz range.

To build their new switch, the researchers looked to polaritons as a switch mechanism. Polaritons are quasiparticles that can be made using photons and excitons, and they can be used to create Bose-Einstein condensates that are made up of particles that exist in a single quantum state. Polaritons emit light, which is a necessary part of an optical switch. The researchers noted that a Bose-Einstein condensate made using polaritons could act as a polariton laser, another useful feature in an optical switch. The researchers also noted that some semiconductors, such as , can hold excitons at , a very handy feature.

To create their switch, the researchers began with a sample of zinc oxide, inside of which existed microcavities. Firing an ultraviolet pump pulse at a cavity for a few femtoseconds resulted in a flash of light from the Bose-Einstein condensate inside, lasting the same length of time. More important, turning off the laser resulted in turning off the flash of light very quickly—1,000 times faster than other optoelectrical switches. This was due to the fast extinction rate of the polariton population. The time it takes an optical switch to turn from on to off and vice versa constitutes one of its most important features, and the rate for this new device was found to be several orders of magnitude better than other polariton that have been developed thus far: Good enough to put devices using such a switch in the terahertz range.

Explore further

Physicists demonstrate polariton Bose-Einstein condensation using a planar waveguide
More information: Fei Chen et al, Optically Controlled Femtosecond Polariton Switch at Room Temperature, Physical Review Letters (2022). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.129.057402
Journal information: Physical Review Letters

© 2022 Science X Network

Citation: Creating an ultrafast optoelectronic switch using a Bose-Einstein condensate of polaritons (2022, September 7) retrieved 7 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-ultrafast-optoelectronic-bose-einstein-condensate-polaritons.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
22 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What is a convention?

5 hours ago

Destructive Interference in the sound of multiple firecrackers set off at once?

5 hours ago

Is "nondimensionalization" a misnomer?

5 hours ago

F= - mg - kv ? (forces of gravity and friction on a mass)

Sep 05, 2022

Why does metal moving though a magnetic field slow down?

Sep 05, 2022

How does the mass of an electron affect the scattering of an alpha particle?

Sep 01, 2022

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)