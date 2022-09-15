September 15, 2022

Researchers discover new signal for triggering human immune response

by Cleveland Clinic

Researchers discover new signal for triggering human immune response
Graphical abstact. Credit: Cell (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2022.08.011

Researchers from Cleveland Clinic's Florida Research and Innovation Center (FRIC) found that disruption of a cellular structure, known as the actin cytoskeleton, is a "priming signal" for the body to respond to a virus. These findings, published in Cell this week, potentially lay the groundwork for development of new anti-viral vaccines and treatments.

Previously, viral genetic material such as RNA was considered the sole requirement for certain sensor molecules that live in cells to trigger an immune response—an "" for many types of cells. RNA also serves as a basis for vaccines through training a patient's immune system to recognize a virus. This new study showed that the signaling process also requires disrupting the actin cytoskeleton inside cells, which occurs when a virus infects cells.

"It's a fundamental new way of considering how the can be activated, and the implications are that this could lead to broad antiviral therapeutics," says Michaela Gack, Ph.D., the Arthur and Marylin Levitt Endowed Chair and Scientific Director of the FRIC. "Our data shows this process is common across different types of RNA viruses." 

Cytoskeletons, made up of the protein actin, serve as structural support for cells but are also key in processes like the cell's ability to grow, divide and internalize key substances. A virus disturbs the cytoskeleton, but so can vaccine components and certain therapeutics, Dr. Gack says.

"Whether this process is sensed by our cellular immune surveillance system and can trigger an antiviral response has been unknown," says Dr. Gack. "Our work showed that specific immune receptors sense rearrangements induced by viruses and then trigger alarm."

Despite being around for decades, interest in using RNA as the basis for vaccines and therapeutics grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The research showed that the triggering system is similar across multiple viruses, including Zika, the flu or SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Dr. Gack's team, including lead author Dhiraj Acharya, Ph.D., research associate at FRIC, also discovered that lipid components or virus-like particles such as those used in vaccines or RNA-based therapeutics can cause the cytoskeletal disturbance necessary for prompting an . These results could help developers "fine-tune" the immunostimulatory potencies of therapeutics or vaccines.

Explore further

New study points to novel drug target for treating COVID-19
More information: Dhiraj Acharya et al, Actin cytoskeleton remodeling primes RIG-I-like receptor activation, Cell (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2022.08.011
Journal information: Cell

Provided by Cleveland Clinic
Citation: Researchers discover new signal for triggering human immune response (2022, September 15) retrieved 15 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-triggering-human-immune-response.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Derealization parts of brain? (schizophrenia)

17 hours ago

Artery reaborbs?

20 hours ago

Getting a Crying Baby to Sleep

Sep 14, 2022

Focal length of LCD screen as a car's rear view mirror

Sep 14, 2022

Biological Information

Sep 13, 2022

Confused about DNA codons

Sep 13, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)