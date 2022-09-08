September 8, 2022

A thermal insulation composite from hollow silica particles mixed with cellulose fibers

by Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Researchers make a thermal insulation composite from hollow silica particles mixed with cellulose fibers
ORNL researchers made a thermal insulation composite from hollow silica particles by mixing the particles with cellulose fibers. The composite proved to be highly moisture stable and shows potential for use in thermal applications. Credit: ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers demonstrated a process for producing a moisture-stable, lightweight thermal insulation material using hollow silica particles, or HSPs. Their study was published inRSC Advances.

Thermal materials insulate refrigerators, building envelopes, energy storage systems, fuel cells, and combined heat and power systems. Commonly made from , mineral wool or polystyrene, these materials also require thick layers that take up significant space within building equipment and envelopes, which in turn lowers energy efficiency.

HSPs provide an alternative, but their nano-micrometer size and powder-based structure also make them more susceptible to moisture, difficult to transport and messy to use.

In a study, researchers made a thermal insulation composite by mixing and HSPs in water, then pouring the mixture in molds and removing the water through a freeze-drying technique.

"We demonstrated that our composite is highly stable to moisture," ORNL's Diana Hun said. "This addresses the long-standing issue of using HSPs as thermal materials."

Explore further

System diverts heat or coolness away from a building and stores it
More information: Jaswinder Sharma et al, A lightweight thermally insulating and moisture-stable composite made of hollow silica particles, RSC Advances (2022). DOI: 10.1039/D2RA01561G
Journal information: RSC Advances

Provided by Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Citation: A thermal insulation composite from hollow silica particles mixed with cellulose fibers (2022, September 8) retrieved 8 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-thermal-insulation-composite-hollow-silica.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is it worth it to buy distilled water?

18 hours ago

Question about the collisions of the molecules in an ideal gas

Sep 04, 2022

Dataset for Water PVT Diagram

Sep 01, 2022

Stripping ions from exchange resin

Aug 28, 2022

Is it possible to have an "Eternal reaction" by mixing the products ?

Aug 28, 2022

How does the mixture of these fertilizer chemicals work? (caused stains in my laundry)

Aug 28, 2022

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)