September 20, 2022

Novel spectrometer developed for high-resolution laser heterodyne spectroscopy

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Novel spectrometer developed for high-resolution laser heterodyne spectroscopy
Schematic diagram of the experimental setup. Credit: Xue Zhenyue

A research team led by Prof. Gao Xiaoming from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed a new spectrometer capable of remotely sensing atmospheric methane (CH4), water vapor (H2O) and nitrous oxide (N2O) simultaneously.

Relevant results were published in Optics Express.

In the mid-infrared band, due to the lack of mature optical fiber components or optical waveguides, traditional mechanical choppers are usually used to modulate sunlight, and it's difficult to miniaturize the system.

In order to solve this problem, scientists developed this novel spectrometer. It was called modulator-based dual-channel mid-infrared laser heterodyne radiometer (MIR-LHR), and was based on a micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) modulator.

The scientists replaced the traditional mechanical chopper with the MEMS modulator. "This makes the system more stable and compact," said Xue Zhengyue, first author of the study.

They also combined two inter-band cascaded lasers, which enabled the developed heterodyne spectrometer to measure volume mixing ratio of CH4, H2O, and N2O simultaneously.

Through inversion calculations, they obtained the laser heterodyne spectra of the Hefei area. According to the experiment results, the measured volume mixing ratios of CH4, H2O, and N2O were in good agreement with the simulated spectra of atmospheric transmission modeling.

The MIR-LHR based on MEMS modulator has prosperous application prospects. "This study lays a foundation for further development of portable high-spectral resolution laser heterodyne spectroscopy instruments for atmospheric multi-component gas ," said associate Prof. Tan Tu.

Novel spectrometer developed for high-resolution laser heterodyne spectroscopy
The retrieved vertical concentration profiles of (a) CH4, (b) water vapor and (c) N2O. Credit: Xue Zhenyue

More information: Zhengyue Xue et al, A MEMS modulator-based dual-channel mid-infrared laser heterodyne radiometer for simultaneous remote sensing of atmospheric CH4, H2O and N2O, Optics Express (2022). DOI: 10.1364/OE.469271

Journal information: Optics Express

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Novel spectrometer developed for high-resolution laser heterodyne spectroscopy (2022, September 20) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-spectrometer-high-resolution-laser-heterodyne-spectroscopy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Demonstration of a highly efficient modulator using an organic electro-optic polymer for visible light
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Blackbody Radiation and Complex Refractive Index

2 hours ago

Looking for information on Verity SD100 monochromator unit

9 hours ago

Can a magnifying mirror or prism be used somehow as a low-tech reading aid for the visually impaired?

Sep 7, 2024

Why tilting a diffraction grating produces tilted dots

Sep 2, 2024

Spherical Lens Model and Proof

Sep 2, 2024

Interpretation of a complex angle of refraction

Aug 28, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (0)