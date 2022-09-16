September 16, 2022 report

Simulations show increased jet stream waviness due to asymmetric rise in global temperatures

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Simulations show increased jet stream waviness due to asymmetric rise in global temperatures
The stream function at an altitude of 850 mb. Credit: Woosok Moon, Baek-Min Kim, Gun-Hwan Yang, and John Wettlaufer.

A quartet of researchers, two with the Nordic Institute for Theoretical Physics and two with Pukyong National University, has created a group of simulations of changes to the jet stream under global warming. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes using math theory to describe wind motion under given circumstances to create their simulations.

Over the past several years, the jet stream has become wavier than it used to be. Both peaks and valleys have become more extreme. This has led to changes in —some places have grown wetter and some drier, and there have also been more extended hot and cold spells around the globe. In this new effort, the researchers suspected that the reason for the increased waviness is due to the asymmetric rise in . Global warming is heating up the Arctic much faster than it is heating up more southern areas. The result is big changes in winds in the upper atmosphere.

To test their theory, the researchers used math formulas to represent wind flow under historical patterns. They then added the impact of warming air, taking into account the differences above and below the jet stream. They used their formulas to simulate wind flow across the northern part of the planet that make up the jet stream. The simulations showed what the researchers were expecting—more waviness.

More specifically, the researchers found that as conditions in the Arctic region grow warmer faster than regions to the south, the winds that circle the globe have become weaker. That leads to amplified changes in the upper atmosphere. Those changes have been exerting a wavering influence on the jet stream, resulting in not just higher peaks and lower troughs, but more waves in general. The result, they note, is less stability along with an increase in , such as bigger and stronger storms that can lead to damage and flooding—as well as droughts and long stretches of hotter or colder than average weather events.

Explore further

Jet stream not getting 'wavier' despite Arctic warming
More information: Woosok Moon et al, Wavier jet streams driven by zonally asymmetric surface thermal forcing, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2200890119
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

© 2022 Science X Network

Citation: Simulations show increased jet stream waviness due to asymmetric rise in global temperatures (2022, September 16) retrieved 16 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-simulations-jet-stream-waviness-due.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (1)