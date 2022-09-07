September 7, 2022

Scientists shine light on 66-million-year-old meteorite wildfire mystery

by University of Aberdeen

Scientists shine light on 66-million-year-old meteorite wildfire mystery
(A) location map of the study area. (B) paleogeographic reconstruction of Gulf of Mexico and Baja California Pacific margin taken from Stéphan et al, and Helenes & Carreño, with location of this study, Chicxulub crater, and impact-related slumps, faults, slides, and tsunami deposits (compiled by Vellekoop et al)

The meteorite that wiped out Earth's dinosaurs instantly ignited forest wildfires up to thousands of kilometers from its impact zone, scientists have discovered.

The six-mile-wide struck the Yucatan peninsula in what is now Mexico at the end of the Cretaceous Period 66 million years ago, triggering a that killed off more than 75% of living species.

Uncertainty and debate have surrounded the circumstances behind the devastating wildfires known to have been caused by the strike, with several theories as to how and when they started, and their full extent.

By analyzing rocks dating to the time of the strike, a team of geoscientists from the UK, Mexico and Brazil has recently discovered that some of the fires broke out within minutes, at most, of the impact, in areas stretching up to 2500 km or more from the .

Wildfires that broke out in were short-lived, as the backwash from the mega-tsunami caused by the impact swept charred trees offshore.

By studying the fossilized tree bark, geoscientists discovered that fires had already begun by the time the trees were washed away soon after the initial impact. They concluded that this was either due to a fireball of epic magnitude, or by the heat from droplets of melted rock falling back through the atmosphere in the immediate aftermath of impact.

Credit: University of Aberdeen

Professor Ben Kneller from the University of Aberdeen's School of Geosciences is among the co-authors of this international study, which included scientists from the Autonomous University of Mexico, Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, University of Leeds and University of Manchester. The study was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Professor Kneller says that "what triggered these forest wildfires and their extent and timing have been debated for quite a while."

"Until now it has not been clear whether the fires were caused as a direct result of the impact or subsequently, as vegetation killed by the post-impact darkness caused by the debris thrown up into the atmosphere was set ablaze by things such as lightning strikes."

"By assembling this international team we were able to apply a unique combination of chemical, isotopic, paleontological, palaeobotanic, chemical and , along with geological mapping, firstly to confirm that the rocks we analyzed date precisely from the impact."

"We then analyzed fossilized bark still attached to the to determine the extent of the burning, finding that the bark was already charred as the trees were washed away by the impact-related tsunami. This shows that the fires must have begun within minutes, at most, of impact."

"Ultimately our research confirms how and when these devastating fires were begun and paints a vivid and quite terrifying picture of what happened in the immediate aftermath of the meteorite strike."

Explore further

Almost 17 million vertebrates killed in the 2020 wildfires in Brazil: study
More information: A. Santa Catharina et al, Timing and causes of forest fire at the K–Pg boundary, Scientific Reports (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-022-17292-y
Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by University of Aberdeen
Citation: Scientists shine light on 66-million-year-old meteorite wildfire mystery (2022, September 7) retrieved 7 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-scientists-million-year-old-meteorite-wildfire-mystery.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
45 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)