September 1, 2022

10 times normal rainfall drove vast Pakistan flooding: ESA

Relentless monsoon rains have submerged a third of Pakistan
Relentless monsoon rains have submerged a third of Pakistan.

Rainfall 10 times heavier than usual caused Pakistan's devastating floods, the European Space Agency said Thursday, as it released satellite images of a vast lake created by the overflowing Indus river.

Rains, described by UN chief Antonio Guterres as a "monsoon on steroids" have claimed hundreds of lives since June, unleashing powerful floods that have washed away swathes of vital crops and damaged or destroyed more than a million homes.

Data from the EU's Copernicus satellite has been used to map the scale of the deluge from space to help the rescue efforts, the ESA said in a statement.

"Heavy monsoon rainfall—ten times heavier than usual—since mid-June have led to more than a third of the country now being underwater," it said.

The agency released images from the satellite showing an area where the Indus River has overflowed "effectively creating a long lake, tens of kilometres wide", between the cities of Dera Murad Jamali and Larkana.

Officials say more than 33 million people are affected—one in every seven Pakistanis—and reconstruction work will cost more than $10 billion.

Guterres has called the floods a "climate catastrophe" and launched an appeal for $160 million in emergency funding.

While it is too early to quantify the contribution of global warming in the floods, scientists say the rains are broadly consistent with expectations that will make the Indian monsoon wetter.

A recent study, based on , predicted that exceptionally wet monsoons in the Indian subcontinent would become six times more likely during the 21st century, even if humanity rachets down carbon emissions.

Explore further

Image: Pakistan inundated

© 2022 AFP

Citation: 10 times normal rainfall drove vast Pakistan flooding: ESA (2022, September 1) retrieved 1 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-rainfall-drove-vast-pakistan-esa.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)