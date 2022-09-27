September 27, 2022

Quantum effects in memristive devices

by INRIM - Istituto Nazionale di Ricerca Metrologica

Quantum effects in memristive devices - The MEMQuD Project
Quantum conductance phenomena in semiconductors and metals. a) Schematic representation of a semiconductor-based device showing conductance quantization, where a 2DEG is formed at the interface of a heterojunction. The quantum point contact is realized by applying a negative voltage to the gate electrodes while measuring transport properties through contacts to the 2DEG at either side of the constriction. The constriction width (W) can be varied by means of the applied gate voltage. b) Schematic representation of a metallic-based device where conductance quantization can be observed when the metallic contact is of atomic dimensions. Credit: Gianluca Milano et al, Advanced Materials (2022). DOI: 10.1002/adma.202201248

At the nanoscale, the laws of classical physics suddenly become inadequate to explain the behavior of matter. It is precisely at this juncture that quantum theory comes into play, effectively describing the physical phenomena characteristic of the atomic and subatomic world. Thanks to the different behavior of matter on these length and energy scales, it is possible to develop new materials, devices and technologies based on quantum effects, which could yield a real quantum revolution that promises to innovate areas such as cryptography, telecommunications and computation.

The physics of very small objects, already at the basis of many technologies that we use today, is intrinsically linked to the world of nanotechnologies, the branch of applied science dealing with the control of matter at the nanometer scale (a nanometer is one billionth of a meter). This control of matter at the is at the basis of the development of new electronic devices.

Among these, are considered promising devices for the realization of new computational architectures emulating functions of our brain, allowing the creation of increasingly efficient computation systems suitable for the development of the entire artificial intelligence sector, as recently shown by Istituto Nazionale di Ricerca Metrologica (INRiM) researchers in collaboration with several international universities and research institutes.

In this context, the EMPIR MEMQuD project, coordinated by INRiM, aims to study the in such devices, in which the electronic conduction properties can be manipulated to allow the observation of quantized conductivity phenomena at room temperature. In addition to analyzing the fundamentals and recent developments, the review work "Quantum Conductance in Memristive Devices: Fundamentals, Developments, and Applications" recently published in the journal Advanced Materials, analyzes how these effects can be used for a wide range of applications, from metrology to the development of next-generation memories and artificial intelligence.

Explore further

Research demonstrates a new technique for improving long-distance quantum key distribution in a real-world field
More information: Gianluca Milano et al, Quantum Conductance in Memristive Devices: Fundamentals, Developments, and Applications, Advanced Materials (2022). DOI: 10.1002/adma.202201248
Journal information: Advanced Materials

Provided by INRIM - Istituto Nazionale di Ricerca Metrologica
Citation: Quantum effects in memristive devices (2022, September 27) retrieved 27 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-quantum-effects-memristive-devices.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Separation of Plasma into positive nucleus and negative electrons

7 hours ago

Why does increasing the height of a water tower increase water pressure?

Sep 26, 2022

Electrons or photons

Sep 18, 2022

Mathematics for dancing laser beam

Sep 15, 2022

Trying to understand some basics about Gravity

Sep 15, 2022

What is a convention?

Sep 11, 2022

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)