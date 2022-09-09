September 9, 2022

New guidance published on how to best support qualitative researchers

by King's College London

researchers
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

New guidance—devised by a group of twelve researchers from various disciplines and institutions—is published today in the International Journal of Qualitative Methods. It provides diverse experiences from the co-authors about their research into sensitive, challenging, and difficult areas, and suggests practical principles to overcome issues to ensure the highest safety and well-being of qualitative researchers in the field.

Lead author Sergio A. Silverio from King's College London says that "as qualitative researchers we have often been encouraged to think about reducing harm to participants throughout the , but there has been little written on how to best protect and support researchers. This changes that."

The authors make a distinction between sensitive, challenging, and difficult topics, with the latter differentiated from the former two. According to the authors sensitive topics are those which delve into the "acutely personal" experiences a participant has had, whilst challenging topics are focused on problems between groups or within systems. Difficult topics, however, are those which would generally be those perceived by the public as taboo, frightening, or morally objectionable.

Drawing on their of conducting research in the field, authors cover a range of topics including sexuality, , abuse, grief, and palliative care, amongst others.

The article concludes with an eight-point set of practical principles on how best to support qualitative researchers at all levels of experience when they go into the field to research sensitive, challenging, or difficult topics. Training and proper induction to the research is recommended first, followed by appropriate scheduling of data collection, employing a 'buddy system', and ensuring effective debriefing is conducted by the study team.

The authors also encourage researchers to use reflective diaries or journals and to engage in individual and team supervision throughout the research process. Finally, they recommend prudent use of charitable input and support, as well as formal psychological support if deemed necessary.

"This guidance provides practical advice for research students and researchers and also crucially for supervisors and research leaders on how to prepare and support their staff and students working in these areas," says Professor Jane Sandall

This guidance is recommended as a companion guide for research ethics committees and institutional review boards; however the authors advise that it be treated as a "living" document that will require updates as the field of qualitative research continues to grow.

Explore further

Health supervision discussed for children with down syndrome
More information: Sergio A. Silverio et al, Sensitive, Challenging, and Difficult Topics: Experiences and Practical Considerations for Qualitative Researchers, International Journal of Qualitative Methods (2022). DOI: 10.1177/16094069221124739
Provided by King's College London
Citation: New guidance published on how to best support qualitative researchers (2022, September 9) retrieved 9 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-guidance-published-qualitative.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)