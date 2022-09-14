September 14, 2022

Evolution and ecological competition of multicellular life cycles

by Michael Hesse, Max Planck Society

Evolution and ecological competition of multicellular life cycles
Volvox daughter colonies within a Volvox mother colony. Credit: Frank Vox

New studies by the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Biology show that competition between different evolutionary developmental stages of multicellular life cycles can be important for the development of an entire population. Without direct competition, only the growth rate of a population determines which life cycle prevails.

Ecological competition, on the other hand, can lead to the selection of completely different .

The evolution of is a central process in the course of the origin of life. In most cases, an organism is multicellular for only part of its life cycle: the simplest multicellular life cycle consists of the growth of the germ cell into a colony and its splitting into to produce new germ cells.

So far, most assume that selection between life cycles is driven by internal properties of multicellular groups, leading to growth competition. At the same time, however, the influence of interactions between groups on the evolution of life cycles is rarely considered.

Vanessa Ress (University of Hamburg), Arne Traulsen (Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Biology, Plön) and Yuriy Pichugin (Princeton University, U.S.) now present a new model that takes into account the ecological competition between the individual life cycles—a project that started in Vanessa Ress' master's thesis supervised by Dr. Pichugin.

The model shows that the result of evolution can be coexistence between several life cycles, which would be impossible without competition. Likewise, the research shows that models that neglect this competition can capture short-term dynamics but fail to predict evolution at the population level.

Multicellular organisms such as animals, plants, fungi or red and brown algae are often formed by their cells staying together after —unlike unicellular species where the cells separate before the next division. Organisms must, however, reproduce, otherwise their species will become extinct. For a multicellular organism, this means that some cells must migrate to develop into a new individual.

The combination of growth and reproduction of an organism forms a clonal . The emergence of clonal multicellular life cycles was the central innovation in the earlier stages of multicellularity evolution. There, characteristics that do not exist at all in unicellular species become crucial to the long-term success of even the most primitive cell colony. These include the number of cells in the colony, the frequency with which cells migrate to form new colonies, the size of the germ cells released and the number of germ cells produced.

Since reproduction, and thus the fitness of simple cell colonies, depends on these characteristics, they are immediately subject to , which favors some life cycles over others.

Since complex multicellular life descends from these simple cell colonies, understanding the evolution of primitive life cycles is crucial for understanding the evolution of complex organisms.

The research was published in eLife.

Explore further

Evolution in real time
More information: Vanessa Ress et al, Eco-evolutionary dynamics of clonal multicellular life cycles, eLife (2022). DOI: 10.7554/eLife.78822
Journal information: eLife

Provided by Max Planck Society
Citation: Evolution and ecological competition of multicellular life cycles (2022, September 14) retrieved 14 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-evolution-ecological-competition-multicellular-life.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
31 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Getting a Crying Baby to Sleep

3 hours ago

Focal length of LCD screen as a car's rear view mirror

5 hours ago

Artery reaborbs?

8 hours ago

Biological Information

21 hours ago

Confused about DNA codons

Sep 13, 2022

Derealization parts of brain? (schizophrenia)

Sep 12, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)