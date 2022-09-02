September 2, 2022

Development of a new end-functionalization technique in polymer synthesis

by Ehime University

Development of a new end-functionalization technique in polymer synthesis
Polymerization of vinyl compound and C1 polymerization of diazoacetate. Credit: Ehime University

Vinyl polymerization (polymerization of vinyl compounds) is a useful method for preparing sp3-carbon-based main-chain polymers including commodity plastics, where the polymer backbone is constructed from a two-carbon unit derived from vinyl groups of monomers.

In contrast, of diazo compounds can construct the backbone from one carbon unit, also giving sp3-carbon based main-chain polymers. For the latter C1 polymerization system, the diazoacetate is a suitable monomer, producing polymers with an alkoxycarbonyl group (ester) on each main-chain carbon atom [poly(alkoxycarbonylmethylene)s].

Scientist have successfully developed a new initiating system for the polymerization of diazoacetates. More specifically, they have demonstrated that the newly prepared Pd(0) complexes bearing N-arylmaleimide as a , in with a borate such as NaBPh4, are effective in producing a good yield of polymers by the polymerization of diazoacetates; in particular, the polymerization proceeds in a highly uniform manner with respect to initiation, propagation, and termination.

The most remarkable feature they found about the initiating system [Pd(N-arylmaleimide)/NaBPh4] is that an N-arylmaleimide molecule, which was originally coordinated on the Pd center, was incorporated into the α-chain end of the resulting polymer almost quantitatively.

Development of a new end-functionalization technique in polymer synthesis
Synthesis of end-functionalized poly(alkoxycarbonylmethylene). Credit: Ehime University

Accordingly, the initiating system will enable one to introduce a variety of functional groups at the α-chain end of poly(alkoxycarbonylmethylene)s by using N-substituted maleimide bearing a (protected) . The findings—described in Macromolecules—will contribute to broadening the generality and utility of diazoacetate polymerization, which has been gaining importance as a useful method for preparing sp3-carbon-based main-chain polymers.

Explore further

New palladium-based initiating systems for C1 polymerization of diazoacetates
More information: Hiroaki Shimomoto et al, Polymerization of Diazoacetates Initiated by the Pd(N-arylmaleimide)/NaBPh4 System: Maleimide Insertion into a Pd–C Bond Preceding to Initiation Leading to Efficient α-Chain-End Functionalization of Poly(alkoxycarbonylmethylene)s, Macromolecules (2022). DOI: 10.1021/acs.macromol.2c00508
Provided by Ehime University
Citation: Development of a new end-functionalization technique in polymer synthesis (2022, September 2) retrieved 2 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-end-functionalization-technique-polymer-synthesis.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
34 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How does the mass of an electron affect the scattering of an alpha particle?

21 hours ago

Underwater acoustic unit conversion

Aug 31, 2022

Subjectively deterministic-looking features of scatter plots

Aug 30, 2022

McLaren Oil in Water Engine

Aug 30, 2022

Why are the spectral lines weak in my hydrogen Geissler tube?

Aug 30, 2022

Magnus effect, what is the correct formula?

Aug 29, 2022

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)