August 15, 2022

Video: How quinine caused World War I

by American Chemical Society

How quinine caused World War I (hyperbolic title alert) (video)
If we look at how the bark of the cinchona tree is used to treat malaria, we can see the cutting-edge chemistry of quinine binding an enzyme essential for the malaria parasite's survival. But if we look from another angle, we can see how that coincidental affinity may have been a major contributing factor to World War I: https://youtu.be/wnvo53xUxP4. Credit: The American Chemical Society

If we look at how the bark of the cinchona tree is used to treat malaria, we can see the cutting-edge chemistry of quinine binding an enzyme essential for the malaria parasite's survival.

But if we look from another angle, we can see how that coincidental affinity may have been a major contributing factor to World War I:

Explore further

SARS-CoV-2 infection not linked to T1DM-related autoimmunity
Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Video: How quinine caused World War I (2022, August 15) retrieved 16 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-video-quinine-world-war.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why is platinum wire classed as a drug precursor ?

15 hours ago

Searching for a reliable resource to practice IUPAC nomenclature

Aug 14, 2022

How does Cmax decrease over time in human body? Use half life?

Jul 31, 2022

Is this backed up by chemistry or is it a scam?

Jul 29, 2022

How to neutralize bromine that's eaten through it's container?

Jul 28, 2022

What is the most massive molecule ever?

Jul 27, 2022

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)