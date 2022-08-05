August 5, 2022

New research reveals 'shameful' extent of child poverty in New Zealand

by University of Otago

child outside
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

The University of Otago-led study, published today in the New Zealand Medical Journal, involved 168 12-year-olds wearing automatic cameras for four days.

The innovative Kids'Cam cameras took a photo every seven seconds, exposing the impacts of child poverty in multiple ways—less access to and educational resources, poorer housing and fewer opportunities for structured physical activity.

Senior author Professor Louise Signal, of Otago's Department of Public Health, says it is "shameful we allow children to live in poverty in Aotearoa New Zealand."

"It permanently impacts and well-being and is no way to build a thriving nation," she says.

Poverty is a significant health and equity issue in Aotearoa New Zealand, affecting more than 20 percent of children. Māori and Pacific children experience rates almost twice as high as New Zealand European children. The result is an environment that fails to support children's right to healthy development and uphold Te Tiriti.

"In this study we compared the images of the children living in high and low deprivation to better understand what it means for children to live in poverty from a child's perspective," Professor Signal says.

New Zealand children living in poverty appeared to have access to fewer types of fruit and vegetables, and less and equipment available than their more privileged peers.

They lived in homes with more and mold, were less likely to have fixed heating sources, computers, material possessions and "," i.e. their own bedroom, desk for studying and "personal items" like books, posters, and games.

They appeared to participate in fewer educational activities and structured physical activities. However, there was no difference in unstructured physical activities, in part because backyards appear equally available and are popular places to play.

"These children show comprehensive policies are urgently needed to address the complex problem of child poverty.

"Adults don't appear to see this—unlike the children in this study. The adults of this country need to take action to end child poverty. Perhaps these children's images will help this be achieved."

Professor Signal says since data was collected, there have been some welcome improvements to housing and benefit levels and a cost-of-living payment to non-beneficiary low-income earners was announced this week. Yet, the issue of child poverty remains in Aotearoa, damaging the health and well-being of our children.

Explore further

Dental system failing children, urgent change needed according to oral specialists
More information: Children's perspectives on the wicked problem of child poverty in Aotearoa New Zealand: a wearable camera study. New Zealand Medical Journal. journal.nzma.org.nz/journal-ar … earable-camera-study
Journal information: New Zealand Medical Journal

Provided by University of Otago
Citation: New research reveals 'shameful' extent of child poverty in New Zealand (2022, August 5) retrieved 5 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-reveals-shameful-extent-child-poverty.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What is the mechanism behind Quantum Entanglement?

6 minutes ago

(paper) Stability properties of Kerr BH's

12 minutes ago

Random Thoughts part 6

20 minutes ago

Static Friction Question — A wood block sliding on a tabletop

23 minutes ago

How does a variable rate inverter work in a Tesla car?

24 minutes ago

How can I calculate the force of a falling object?

36 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)