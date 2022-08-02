August 2, 2022

Novel non-contact oxygen concentration measurement technique developed

by Pusan National University

Pusan National University researchers have developed a contactless method for accurately measuring oxygen concentration at high temperature conditions by using the phosphorescence of europium-doped yttrium oxide (Y2O3:Eu3+), which is sensitive to the oxygen concentration. Credit: Prof. Kyung Chun Kim from Pusan National University, Korea

Oxygen plays a key role in various industrial processes, including combustion and energy conversion, which are involved in important fields such as fuel cells, automotive engines, and gas turbines. Thus, a real-time, accurate measurement of oxygen concentration is crucial for the seamless functioning of these industries.

Unfortunately, existing measurement technologies rely on contact measurements using probes, which cannot withstand high-temperature environments. Moreover, despite the availability of a few optical temperature measurement technologies, the organometallic materials they utilize degrade at temperatures above 120 °C.

To address this problem, a team of researchers led by Prof. Kyung Chun Kim from Pusan National University, Korea, developed and tested a non-contact technique to measure concentration under high temperatures. In their study, which was made available online on 19 April 2022 and published in Sensors and Actuators B: Chemical, the team described how a phosphorescent material's glow, or "phosphorescence," can be leveraged to measure oxygen concentration.

The material in question was yttrium oxide doped with europium (Y2O3:Eu3+)—a phosphor, i.e., a material that emits light in response to radiation—which has a highly temperature-resistant crystalline structure. Like other phosphors, Y2O3:Eu3+ absorbs and re-emits it at a lower frequency. However, owing to its unique molecular arrangement with oxygen vacancies, its phosphorescence varies depending on the surrounding oxygen. This to oxygen makes Y2O3:Eu3+ a suitable non-contact luminescent probe.

To investigate this property further, the team set up a two-dimensional (2D) temperature and oxygen concentration adjustable furnace with a quartz window (a window that allows light to pass freely in both directions) and used it to shine an ultraviolent (UV) LED light towards a Y2O3:Eu3+ tablet. On measuring the resultant phosphorescence using a spectrometer, the team found that it was most sensitive to the oxygen concentration at a temperature beyond 450°C for a wavelength of 612 nm. Beyond 450°C, the sensitivity of Y2O3:Eu3+ to oxygen concentration increased with increasing but decreased with an increase in the oxygen concentration.

Importantly, they also observed two properties of Y2O3:Eu3+ phosphorescence that could be used to measure oxygen concentration at 550°C: its intensity and lifetime, i.e., the time it takes for Y2O3:Eu3+ to stop emitting light. Although measurements using the latter were slightly more accurate, these findings demonstrated the overall applicability of using the phosphorescence of Y2O3:Eu3 at high temperatures.

Discussing these findings, Dr. Kim states that their "study is the first to develop a simple, non-contact, 2D method that can provide technical support for the performance improvement of many industrial products at high temperatures."

What are the implications of these findings? Prof. Kim further remarks that "this method can enhance basic mechanism research and industrial production applications, which would help us understand unknown thermophysical phenomena in daily life and engineering."

More information: Tao Cai et al, Two-dimensional visualization of oxygen concentration field at high-temperature environment using phosphor Y2O3:Eu3+, Sensors and Actuators B: Chemical (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.snb.2022.131884
Provided by Pusan National University
Citation: Novel non-contact oxygen concentration measurement technique developed (2022, August 2) retrieved 2 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-non-contact-oxygen-technique.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
