August 17, 2022

France braces for violent storms after weeks of drought

Fierce winds and rain lashed the Herault region along the Mediterranean coast of France on Tuesday
Fierce winds and rain lashed the Herault region along the Mediterranean coast of France on Tuesday.

The French weather service warned Wednesday of new flash flooding risks after fierce rainstorms lashed much of the country overnight, providing a measure of relief for parched landscapes after a summer of record drought.

Alert levels were announced for 13 departments, including several along the Mediterranean coast and around the southeastern city of Lyon.

Warnings were also issued for Normandy along the English Channel in the northwest, stretching toward the border with Belgium.

Heavy storms dumped two to four centimetres (0.8-1.6 inches) of rain in less than an hour beginning Tuesday evening, with some areas reporting up to seven or nine centimetres.

But with the ground hardened by this summer's extreme heat and drought—July was the driest month recorded in France since 1961—much of the rain could not be absorbed by the soil and instead overflowed into streams and roads.

No injuries were reported, but was disrupted including in Paris, where videos of inundated metro stations swamped .

"The storms are making their way east... and can be violent with that in some places could see up to eight centimetres fall in a short amount of time," the Meteo France weather agency said.

It warned that hail and could potentially cause tornado-like conditions.

Areas near Lyon could see hail as large as three centimetres in diameter, it said, though rainfall could be limited because the storms are moving rapidly.

Authorities urged people to postpone travel plans if possible, and to avoid waterways or trying to seek shelter under trees.

"Just 30 centimetres of water is enough to sweep away a car," the prefecture of the Var department on the French Riviera said.

The rain was nonetheless a help for firefighters who have been battling a string of wildfires across France, in particular in the southwest, with major blazes now contained after burning thousands of hectares.

The largest, near Landiras south of Bordeaux, blackened 7,400 hectares (18,300 acres) after it re-ignited this month, having already burned 14,000 hectares of land in July.

Explore further

Firefighters battle blazes in southeast France

© 2022 AFP

Citation: France braces for violent storms after weeks of drought (2022, August 17) retrieved 17 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-france-braces-violent-storms-weeks.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)