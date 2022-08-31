Food advertisements on Twitch can lead to cravings, purchases

Predicted number of food brands recalled by External Food Cue Responsiveness (EFCR) score and streamer investment. All bars include error bars corresponding to the 95 % CI. The interaction between monetary investment and number of brands noticed was significant (P = 0·011). Blue=No investment; yellow=investment. Credit: Public Health Nutrition (2022). DOI: 10.1017/S1368980022001628

Food advertisements are on social media are pervasive, but research has not yet comprehensively documented the effects of these ads on adolescents and young adults. A new study by researchers at Penn State and Dartmouth College found that advertisements on the social media platform Twitch can lead to cravings for and purchasing of nutrient-poor foods like candy and energy drinks among some adolescents and young adults.

Twitch is a streaming platform that allows viewers to have conversations while sharing a common video feed. It offers channels across a broad range of topics including travel, sports, food, art and music. But videogame play is the original—and by far most common—use of the platform.

The use of Twitch is growing rapidly, with over six billion hours of content viewed on the platform during the first three months of 2021. This represented a 97% increase over the same period in 2020.

"People can be baffled by Twitch, but anyone old enough to have played home videogames as a teenager likely had a similar experience," said Travis Masterson, assistant professor of nutrition, Broadhurst Career Development Professor for the Study of Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, and co-author of the research. "You would go over to a friend's house after school, or on Saturday morning, and if they were trying to get through a particularly tough part of a videogame, you might sit and watch them play. The videogame was an excuse for a conversation. This was certainly true for me. Twitch offers the same opportunity to hang out in a community with your friends, but now it is all online.

"Endorsement deals on Twitch can be worth many millions of dollars, and younger people—who are always attractive to advertisers—are moving their eyeballs away from television into these more interactive forms of entertainment, often to Twitch specifically," added Masterson.

The researchers noted that, as the popularity of Twitch increased, advertising for nutrient-poor foods like candy and energy drinks became more common on the platform. The research team, which included Jennifer Emond, associate professor of biomedical data science and pediatrics at Dartmouth's Geisel School of Medicine, and Catherine Pollack, Emond's former graduate student, wanted to understand how advertising on Twitch affected the cravings and purchasing habits of viewers.

The team recruited 568 Twitch users through Reddit. Participants were predominantly male and either non-Hispanic White or Asian. Using three existing instruments for measuring food cravings, the researchers sought to understand whether they could predict which people were more susceptible to food advertising.

In a new publication in the journal Public Health Nutrition, the researchers demonstrated that some Twitch viewers are more likely than others to remember, crave and purchase brands that they see advertised on the streaming platform. The researchers also found that three questions from an instrument called the External Food Cue Responsiveness inventory could help identify members of this "highly susceptible" group. Highly susceptible viewers endorsed the statements, "I want food or drinks that I see others eating," "I want to eat when people talk about food" and "I notice restaurant signs/logos."

Fifteen percent of study participants reported experiencing cravings of products they saw advertised on Twitch, and 8% reported buying the advertised products. Masterson said that the researchers were concerned that people who are highly susceptible to advertising and who spend multiple hours per day on Twitch could be prone to buying foods that undermine their health.

"In academic research, we are playing catch up with food advertisers," Masterson explained. "Advertising is pervasive for a reason: It works, and companies understand how it works. People tend to understand that children are susceptible to advertising messages, but we often like to think that once we grow up and start making our own decisions, adults are immune to advertising's power. But advertising didn't grow to be a $100 billion-plus industry in the United States because it is ineffective. Advertising works on us, and on a subset of us, it is especially effective."

Masterson added that academic researchers need to understand consumer behavior as well as advertisers, so that society can determine what advertising is or is not safe in different environments.

"This is a single study, and these results cannot be generalized to everyone, but the study still has broad implications," said Masterson. "This research shows that some people are highly susceptible to advertising and that the External Food Cue Responsiveness inventory can help researchers identify those vulnerable people.

"I am a gamer. I am on Twitch and am part of these communities," Masterson continued. "It bothers me when I am watching League of Legends, for example, and I see a branded candy ad in the middle of the game. It bothers me because I know that these ads affect people, including me. This work provides researchers with one tool for understanding who is most affected, and in the long run, that could promote greater health for gamers and everyone who is exposed to food advertising."

More information: Catherine C Pollack et al, Associations between adolescent and young adult External Food Cue Responsiveness (EFCR) and brand recall, product craving and product purchasing in the livestreaming food marketing environment, Public Health Nutrition (2022). Journal information: Public Health Nutrition Catherine C Pollack et al, Associations between adolescent and young adult External Food Cue Responsiveness (EFCR) and brand recall, product craving and product purchasing in the livestreaming food marketing environment,(2022). DOI: 10.1017/S1368980022001628