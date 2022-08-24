August 24, 2022 report

Dugongs likely to be functionally extinct in China

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Dugongs likely to be functionally extinct in China
Dugong in Ritchies archipelago, Neil Island, Andaman. Credit: Vardhanjp/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

A small team of researchers from China, the U.K. and Greece reports that dugongs are likely functionally extinct in China. In their paper published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, the group describes interviewing a large number of people living in fishing communities in areas formerly occupied by dugongs.

Dugongs are marine mammals that look like a cross between a seal and hippopotamus. They are of the order Sirenia, which includes manatees. They survive by eating seagrass. Over many years, dugongs of all kinds of have seen a dramatic drop in population as they have been hunted both for their meat and their oil. In this new effort, the researchers sought to find out if dugongs native to China have gone extinct.

The work involved conducting interviews with fishermen and other people living in fishing communities, asking whether they had seen a live , and if so, when.

In speaking with 788 people, the researchers found that just 5% of them reported seeing a dugong, all of which were five or more years in the past—the mean sighting time was 23 years ago. And in looking at historical records of dugong catches, the researchers found they peaked during the 1960s and fell dramatically during the 1970s and onward. There have been no reports of anyone catching a dugong since 2008 and no reports of field observations since 2000.

The findings strongly indicate that dugongs have experienced a dramatic drop in numbers to the point that they are now functionally extinct in China. This designation is given to creatures that disappear from the and/or reports of sightings cease. The designation does not suggest that there are no more dugongs living in China, but that the population is no longer viable.

Prior research has suggested that the dugong population decline experienced in China was due to overhunting and loss of habitat, particularly seagrass. Seagrass beds in China have been in decline due to agricultural and , development of coastal areas and . Dugongs remain in other countries, but most are also in decline.

Explore further

Innovative drone conservation research shared internationally
More information: Mingli Lin et al, Functional extinction of dugongs in China, Royal Society Open Science (2022). DOI: 10.1098/rsos.211994
Journal information: Royal Society Open Science

© 2022 Science X Network

Citation: Dugongs likely to be functionally extinct in China (2022, August 24) retrieved 24 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-dugongs-functionally-extinct-china.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Map of metabolic pathways

10 hours ago

Focal length of LCD screen as cars rear view mirror

Aug 22, 2022

Confused about DNA codons

Aug 22, 2022

A Nice history of Evolutionary Thinking

Aug 22, 2022

Polio found in London sewage

Aug 21, 2022

Universal VIrus? - mononucleosis, chronic fatigue, multiple sclerosis...

Aug 20, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)