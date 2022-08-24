August 24, 2022

Climate change could push flood damage to $3 billion a year in western US, study says

by Gary Robbins

flood river
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The University of California, San Diego says the atmospheric river storms that periodically hit the western U.S. could cause as much as $3.2 billion a year in flood damage by the end of the century, a figure three times higher than an estimate the university made in 2019.

Researchers also say the figure could be trimmed to about $2 billion a year if countries significantly reduce the amount of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere.

The findings were made in a paper published in the journal Scientific Reports on Aug. 12. It was based on an updated look at differing , one that put annual at $2.3 billion in the 2090s and another that put the figure at $3.2 billion heading into 2100.

"As become more intense, flood damages are on track to triple by the end of the century, but it's not too late to limit the risk," according to a statement by Tom Corringham, a climate economist at UCSD's Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Atmospheric rivers, or ARs, are airborne plumes of moisture that flow from the tropics to the mid-latitudes, where they can greatly enhance storms that reach the western U.S., particularly California, Oregon and Washington.

At times, the ARs will hit the sides of mountains in places like San Diego County, causing them to unleash that sometimes produce floods and mudslides. The phenomenon has become better known to the public in recent years because Scripps started to categorize ARs like hurricanes, ranking them on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the most powerful.

The new UCSD study comes in the wake of a report from UCLA that says that has roughly doubled the chances that California will experience a "megaflood" larger than the 30-day deluge that walloped the Sacramento area in 1862. The report claims that some spots could receive the equivalent of 100 inches of rain in a month.

Systems of this size have long been called 100-year storms. But many scientists believe that climate change will make megastorms occur on a more frequent basis.

Explore further

Risk of catastrophic California 'megaflood' has doubled due to global warming, researchers say
More information: Thomas W. Corringham et al, Climate change contributions to future atmospheric river flood damages in the western United States, Scientific Reports (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-022-15474-2
Journal information: Scientific Reports

2022 The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Climate change could push flood damage to $3 billion a year in western US, study says (2022, August 24) retrieved 24 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-climate-billion-year-western.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)