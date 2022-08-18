August 18, 2022

Astronomers obtain new images of R136, the most massive star ever found

by Paul M. Sutter, Universe Today

R136 is the Most Massive Star Astronomers Have Ever Found. We Just got Some new Images of it
A cluster of massive stars seen with the Hubble Space Telescope. The cluster is surrounded by clouds of interstellar gas and dust called a nebula. The nebula, located 20,000 light-years away in the constellation Carina, contains the central cluster of huge, hot stars, called NGC 3603. Recent research shows that galactic cosmic rays flowing into our solar system originate in clusters like these. Credits: NASA / U. Virginia / INAF, Bologna, Italy / USRA / Ames / STScI / AURA

Meet R136a1, the most massive star known. Located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, it's a hulking behemoth weighing somewhere between 150 and 200 times the mass of the sun. Understanding the upper limit of stars helps astronomers piece together everything from the life cycles of stars to the histories of galaxies.

A team of astronomers has studied in detail the star cluster known as R136. This star cluster is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud about 150,000 light-years from Earth. The itself is huge, featuring many incredibly bright .

Based on the image, the astronomers were able to estimate the masses of some of the stars, including R136a1, which they estimate has a mass somewhere between 150 and 200 times the mass of the sun. This latest estimate is significantly lower than previous estimates of this same star. Despite that new estimate, however, R136a1 still has a surface temperature eight times hotter than the sun and a radius forty times bigger.

It's likely that R136a1 represents one of the most massive stars in the universe. Stars form in a variety of sizes, from red dwarfs a tenth the mass of the sun to these giants that would put our home star to shame. Understanding how common supergiant stars are helps astronomers understand their formation mechanisms. After all, you need a lot of gas collapsing in a very brief amount of time in order to form a giant star like this. And since there are so massive, they do not live long, so they are that much more difficult to detect.

Galaxies live their lives constantly turning out generation after generation of stars. The ability to make large stars depends on the existence of previous generations. This is because when stars die they release their fused heavy elements out into the interstellar medium. Those heavy elements help other of gas cool quickly to collapse and form bigger stars without fragmenting into many smaller ones.

The more we learn about giant stars like R136a1, the more we learn about the history of

Explore further

Image: Nebula churns out massive stars in new Hubble image
More information: Resolving the core of R136 in the optical, arXiv:2207.13078v2 [astro-ph.SR]. doi.org/10.48550/arXiv.2207.13078
Provided by Universe Today
Citation: Astronomers obtain new images of R136, the most massive star ever found (2022, August 18) retrieved 18 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-astronomers-images-r136-massive-star.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
34 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Nodal precession

5 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Aug 17, 2022

The James Webb Space Telescope

Aug 17, 2022

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Aug 17, 2022

Nearest globular clusters

Aug 16, 2022

Why do galaxies spin?

Aug 14, 2022

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)